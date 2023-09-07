Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after undefeated Week 1

While the past several months have gone about as poorly as you could possibly imagine for the Pac-12 Conference, with all but two teams deciding to jump ship and agree to join other conferences starting in 2024, the last two weeks have gone just about perfectly.

Throughout Week 0 and Week 1, Pac-12 teams are undefeated, with a perfect 13-0 record. They are they only conference in the nation left without a loss on the record, and they stand as one of the most entertaining leagues in the year this season.

As you would expect, this has brought with it some lofty predictions for the remainder of the season. Week to week as more games are played, we will revisit some bowl game outlooks to get a sense of what the projected ceiling is for each team.

Here is a roundup of the most notable bowl game projections following Week 1:

Arizona Wildcats

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Independence Bowl vs. UCF

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

Arizona State Sun Devils

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

California Golden Bears

ESPN Prediction

  • Independence Bowl vs. Iowa State (Mark Schlabach)

  • Sun Bowl vs. Pitt (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

Colorado Buffaloes

ESPN Prediction

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • LA Bowl vs. Fresno State

Oregon Ducks

ESPN Prediction

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa (Mark Schlabach)

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Illinois (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

CBS Sports

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State

Oregon State Beavers

ESPN Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Pitt (Mark Schlabach)

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Sun Bowl vs. Louisville

CBS Sports

  • Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse

Stanford Cardinal

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

UCLA Bruins

ESPN Prediction

  • LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Mark Schlabach)

  • Independence Bowl vs. BYU (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • LA Bowl vs. Fresno State

CBS Sports

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Louisville

USC Trojans

ESPN Prediction

  • (CFP) Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)

  • Cotton Bowl vs. Kansas State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State

CBS Sports

  • Cotton Bowl vs. Texas

Utah Utes

ESPN Prediction

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. NC State

CBS Sports

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa

Washington Huskies

ESPN Prediction

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane (Mark Schlabach)

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

CBS Sports

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane

Washington State Cougars

ESPN Prediction

  • First Responder Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (Mark Schlabach)

  • First Responder Bowl vs. TCU (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

CBS Sports

  • Independence Bowl vs. Baylor

