Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after undefeated Week 1
While the past several months have gone about as poorly as you could possibly imagine for the Pac-12 Conference, with all but two teams deciding to jump ship and agree to join other conferences starting in 2024, the last two weeks have gone just about perfectly.
Throughout Week 0 and Week 1, Pac-12 teams are undefeated, with a perfect 13-0 record. They are they only conference in the nation left without a loss on the record, and they stand as one of the most entertaining leagues in the year this season.
As you would expect, this has brought with it some lofty predictions for the remainder of the season. Week to week as more games are played, we will revisit some bowl game outlooks to get a sense of what the projected ceiling is for each team.
Here is a roundup of the most notable bowl game projections following Week 1:
Arizona Wildcats
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
Independence Bowl vs. UCF
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Arizona State Sun Devils
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
California Golden Bears
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Independence Bowl vs. Iowa State (Mark Schlabach)
Sun Bowl vs. Pitt (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
Colorado Buffaloes
(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
ESPN Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Louisville (Mark Schlabach)
LA Bowl vs. Fresno State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
LA Bowl vs. Fresno State
Oregon Ducks
(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)
ESPN Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa (Mark Schlabach)
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Illinois (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Cotton Bowl vs. Texas
CBS Sports
Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State
Oregon State Beavers
(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)
ESPN Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. Pitt (Mark Schlabach)
Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Louisville
CBS Sports
Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse
Stanford Cardinal
(Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
UCLA Bruins
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Mark Schlabach)
Independence Bowl vs. BYU (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Fresno State
CBS Sports
Holiday Bowl vs. Louisville
USC Trojans
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
(CFP) Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)
Cotton Bowl vs. Kansas State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State
CBS Sports
Cotton Bowl vs. Texas
Utah Utes
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)
Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. NC State
CBS Sports
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa
Washington Huskies
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane (Mark Schlabach)
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State
CBS Sports
Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane
Washington State Cougars
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
First Responder Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (Mark Schlabach)
First Responder Bowl vs. TCU (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Michigan State
CBS Sports
Independence Bowl vs. Baylor