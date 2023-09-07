Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after undefeated Week 1

While the past several months have gone about as poorly as you could possibly imagine for the Pac-12 Conference, with all but two teams deciding to jump ship and agree to join other conferences starting in 2024, the last two weeks have gone just about perfectly.

Throughout Week 0 and Week 1, Pac-12 teams are undefeated, with a perfect 13-0 record. They are they only conference in the nation left without a loss on the record, and they stand as one of the most entertaining leagues in the year this season.

As you would expect, this has brought with it some lofty predictions for the remainder of the season. Week to week as more games are played, we will revisit some bowl game outlooks to get a sense of what the projected ceiling is for each team.

Here is a roundup of the most notable bowl game projections following Week 1:

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

Independence Bowl vs. UCF

CBS Sports

No Bowl

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

ESPN Prediction

Independence Bowl vs. Iowa State (Mark Schlabach)

Sun Bowl vs. Pitt (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

ESPN Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Louisville (Mark Schlabach)

LA Bowl vs. Fresno State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

LA Bowl vs. Fresno State

ESPN Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa (Mark Schlabach)

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Illinois (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Cotton Bowl vs. Texas

CBS Sports

Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State

ESPN Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. Pitt (Mark Schlabach)

Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Louisville

CBS Sports

Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

ESPN Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Mark Schlabach)

Independence Bowl vs. BYU (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Fresno State

CBS Sports

Holiday Bowl vs. Louisville

ESPN Prediction

(CFP) Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)

Cotton Bowl vs. Kansas State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State

CBS Sports

Cotton Bowl vs. Texas

ESPN Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)

Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. NC State

CBS Sports

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa

ESPN Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane (Mark Schlabach)

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State

CBS Sports

Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane

ESPN Prediction

First Responder Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (Mark Schlabach)

First Responder Bowl vs. TCU (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Michigan State

CBS Sports

Independence Bowl vs. Baylor

