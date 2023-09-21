Advertisement

Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play following non-conference slate

Zachary Neel
It’s safe to say that the Pac-12 has been surpassing expectations so far through the non-conference slate of play to start the 2023 college football season. While over the past decade, the conference has largely been near the middle or bottom of national conference power rankings, the same can’t be said this year.

With non-conference play now behind us, the Pac-12 finished up with a total record of 29-5, boasting an incredible 8 teams in the top 25, and five teams in the top 12.

So when looking ahead to potential bowl game matchups, things are pretty rosy for the conference out west, no pun intended.

Here’s how things are shaping up for the Pac-12 in terms of bowl game projections after non-conference play:

Arizona Wildcats

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ESPN Prediction

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Frisco Bowl vs. Marshall

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

Arizona State Sun Devils

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

California Golden Bears

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • First Responder Bowl vs. Cincinnati (Mark Schlabach)

  • Birmingham Bowl vs. Texas A&M (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

Colorado Buffaloes

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

ESPN Prediction

USA TODAY Prediction

CBS Sports

Oregon Ducks

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

ESPN Prediction

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State

CBS Sports

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Oregon State Beavers

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

ESPN Prediction

  • Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse (Mark Schlabach)

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

CBS Sports

  • Sun Bowl vs. NC State

Stanford Cardinal

(Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

UCLA Bruins

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • LA Bowl vs. Wyoming (Mark Schlabach)

  • LA Bowl vs. Fresno State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • LA Bowl vs. Air Force

CBS Sports

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • (CFP) Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)

  • (CFP) Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

CBS Sports

  • Cotton Bowl vs. LSU

Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Rutgers (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

CBS Sports

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa

Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane (Mark Schlabach)

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State

CBS Sports

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane

Washington State Cougars

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech (Mark Schlabach)

  • Sun Bowl vs. Louisville (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • First Responder Bowl vs. Toledo

CBS Sports

  • Independence Bowl vs. Kansas

