Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play following non-conference slate
It’s safe to say that the Pac-12 has been surpassing expectations so far through the non-conference slate of play to start the 2023 college football season. While over the past decade, the conference has largely been near the middle or bottom of national conference power rankings, the same can’t be said this year.
With non-conference play now behind us, the Pac-12 finished up with a total record of 29-5, boasting an incredible 8 teams in the top 25, and five teams in the top 12.
So when looking ahead to potential bowl game matchups, things are pretty rosy for the conference out west, no pun intended.
Here’s how things are shaping up for the Pac-12 in terms of bowl game projections after non-conference play:
Arizona Wildcats
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
ESPN Prediction
New Mexico Bowl vs. San Diego State (Schlabach)
USA TODAY Prediction
Frisco Bowl vs. Marshall
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Arizona State Sun Devils
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
California Golden Bears
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
First Responder Bowl vs. Cincinnati (Mark Schlabach)
Birmingham Bowl vs. Texas A&M (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Colorado Buffaloes
(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
ESPN Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Mark Schlabach)
Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Independence Bowl vs. Kansas
CBS Sports
LA Bowl vs. Fresno State
Oregon Ducks
(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)
ESPN Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)
Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State
CBS Sports
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Oregon State Beavers
(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)
ESPN Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse (Mark Schlabach)
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Louisville
CBS Sports
Sun Bowl vs. NC State
Stanford Cardinal
(Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
UCLA Bruins
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Wyoming (Mark Schlabach)
LA Bowl vs. Fresno State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Air Force
CBS Sports
Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse
USC Trojans
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
(CFP) Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)
(CFP) Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Maryland
CBS Sports
Cotton Bowl vs. LSU
Utah Utes
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Rutgers (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina
CBS Sports
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa
Washington Huskies
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane (Mark Schlabach)
Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State
CBS Sports
Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane
Washington State Cougars
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech (Mark Schlabach)
Sun Bowl vs. Louisville (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
First Responder Bowl vs. Toledo
CBS Sports
Independence Bowl vs. Kansas