Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play following non-conference slate

It’s safe to say that the Pac-12 has been surpassing expectations so far through the non-conference slate of play to start the 2023 college football season. While over the past decade, the conference has largely been near the middle or bottom of national conference power rankings, the same can’t be said this year.

With non-conference play now behind us, the Pac-12 finished up with a total record of 29-5, boasting an incredible 8 teams in the top 25, and five teams in the top 12.

So when looking ahead to potential bowl game matchups, things are pretty rosy for the conference out west, no pun intended.

Here’s how things are shaping up for the Pac-12 in terms of bowl game projections after non-conference play:

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ESPN Prediction

New Mexico Bowl vs. San Diego State (Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

Frisco Bowl vs. Marshall

CBS Sports

No Bowl

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

First Responder Bowl vs. Cincinnati (Mark Schlabach)

Birmingham Bowl vs. Texas A&M (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

ESPN Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Mark Schlabach)

Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Independence Bowl vs. Kansas

CBS Sports

LA Bowl vs. Fresno State

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

ESPN Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)

Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State

CBS Sports

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

ESPN Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse (Mark Schlabach)

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Louisville

CBS Sports

Sun Bowl vs. NC State

(Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Wyoming (Mark Schlabach)

LA Bowl vs. Fresno State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Air Force

CBS Sports

Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

(CFP) Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)

(CFP) Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Maryland

CBS Sports

Cotton Bowl vs. LSU

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Rutgers (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina

CBS Sports

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane (Mark Schlabach)

Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State

CBS Sports

Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech (Mark Schlabach)

Sun Bowl vs. Louisville (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

First Responder Bowl vs. Toledo

CBS Sports

Independence Bowl vs. Kansas

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire