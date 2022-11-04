Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 9

It’s starting to feel like this is the last relatively “down” week in the Pac-12 conference before things start to get pretty crazy once again. A few weeks ago we had some major shakeups, with Oregon playing UCLA, and USC playing Utah, but the past week or two have been calm in terms of high-profile matchups. This week the No. 8 Ducks face Colorado, the No. 9 Trojans take on Cal, the No. 12 Bruins play Arizona State, and the No. 14 Utes play Arizona.

The most interesting game on the entire slate may be No. 23 Oregon State traveling up to Seattle to take on Washington Friday night.

Don’t get used to this. Starting next week, things are about to get crazy, with Oregon starting a stretch of games against Washington, Utah, and Oregon State, while USC and UCLA prepare for their big-time LA showdown.

Before all hell breaks loose on the west coast, we wanted to get a sense of where things stand when it comes to bowl game projections. After the first College Football Playoff rankings of the year were released earlier this week, we’ve got a good feel for where the top of the Pac-12 stands in the national picture, but it’s going to be interesting to see where the bowl projections stand right now, compared to where they might stand three weeks from now.

As is the case every week, we’ve done the leg work for you and tried to gather an array of predictions from different sites. Take a look:

Arizona Wildcats

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Arizona State Sun Devils

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

California Golden Bears

ESPN Prediction

First Responder Bowl vs. Louisiana (Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Colorado Buffaloes

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Oregon Ducks

ESPN Prediction

Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)

Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

CBS Sports

Cotton Bowl vs. Cincinnati

Oregon State Beavers

ESPN Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)

Sun Bowl vs. Duke (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Florida

CBS Sports

Sun Bowl vs. Louisville

Stanford Cardinal

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

UCLA Bruins

ESPN Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Mark Schlabach)

Cotton Bowl vs. Tulane (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

CBS Sports

Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State

USC Trojans

ESPN Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. Texas (Kyle Bonagura)

Cotton Bowl vs. Tulane (Mark Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

Cotton Bowl vs. Boise State

CBS Sports

Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

Utah Utes

ESPN Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. NC State (Kyle Bonagura)

Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Mark Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame

CBS Sports

Holiday Bowl vs. Florida State

Washington Huskies

ESPN Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Mississippi State (Kyle Bonagura)

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Mississippi State (Mark Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Florida State

CBS Sports

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Florida

Washington State Cougars

ESPN Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Mark Schlabach)

LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Fresno State

CBS Sports

LA Bowl vs. Boise State

