Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 9
It’s starting to feel like this is the last relatively “down” week in the Pac-12 conference before things start to get pretty crazy once again. A few weeks ago we had some major shakeups, with Oregon playing UCLA, and USC playing Utah, but the past week or two have been calm in terms of high-profile matchups. This week the No. 8 Ducks face Colorado, the No. 9 Trojans take on Cal, the No. 12 Bruins play Arizona State, and the No. 14 Utes play Arizona.
The most interesting game on the entire slate may be No. 23 Oregon State traveling up to Seattle to take on Washington Friday night.
Don’t get used to this. Starting next week, things are about to get crazy, with Oregon starting a stretch of games against Washington, Utah, and Oregon State, while USC and UCLA prepare for their big-time LA showdown.
Before all hell breaks loose on the west coast, we wanted to get a sense of where things stand when it comes to bowl game projections. After the first College Football Playoff rankings of the year were released earlier this week, we’ve got a good feel for where the top of the Pac-12 stands in the national picture, but it’s going to be interesting to see where the bowl projections stand right now, compared to where they might stand three weeks from now.
As is the case every week, we’ve done the leg work for you and tried to gather an array of predictions from different sites. Take a look:
Arizona Wildcats
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Arizona State Sun Devils
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
California Golden Bears
ESPN Prediction
First Responder Bowl vs. Louisiana (Schlabach)
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Colorado Buffaloes
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Oregon Ducks
ESPN Prediction
Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)
Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Rose Bowl vs. Michigan
CBS Sports
Cotton Bowl vs. Cincinnati
Oregon State Beavers
ESPN Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)
Sun Bowl vs. Duke (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Florida
CBS Sports
Sun Bowl vs. Louisville
Stanford Cardinal
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
UCLA Bruins
ESPN Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Mark Schlabach)
Cotton Bowl vs. Tulane (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
CBS Sports
Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State
USC Trojans
ESPN Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. Texas (Kyle Bonagura)
Cotton Bowl vs. Tulane (Mark Schlabach)
USA TODAY Prediction
Cotton Bowl vs. Boise State
CBS Sports
Rose Bowl vs. Michigan
Utah Utes
ESPN Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. NC State (Kyle Bonagura)
Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Mark Schlabach)
USA TODAY Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame
CBS Sports
Holiday Bowl vs. Florida State
Washington Huskies
ESPN Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Mississippi State (Kyle Bonagura)
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Mississippi State (Mark Schlabach)
USA TODAY Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Florida State
CBS Sports
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Florida
Washington State Cougars
ESPN Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Mark Schlabach)
LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Fresno State
CBS Sports
LA Bowl vs. Boise State