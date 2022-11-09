Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 10

There’s a reason that they play the games on the field, and there’s a reason that we do this exercise each and every week.

Last weekend, the college football world was turned upside down as three of the top six teams in the nation suffered shocking upsets, with No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all going down. This has had a sort of ripple effect throughout the nation, which can particularly be seen in the bowl projections throughout the ranks.

Oregon Ducks in the College Football Playoff? Some are predicting it. USC in the Rose Bowl? UCLA in the Cotton Bowl? Depending on where you look, you can find it all.

As is the case every week, we’ve done the leg work for you and tried to gather an array of predictions from different sites. Take a look:

Arizona Wildcats

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Arizona State Sun Devils

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

California Golden Bears

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Colorado Buffaloes

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Oregon Ducks

ESPN Prediction

Rose Bowl vs. Penn State (Mark Schlabach)

Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan (Playoff) (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State (Playoff)

CBS Sports

Cotton Bowl vs. Cincinnati

Oregon State Beavers

ESPN Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Pittsburgh (Mark Schlabach)

Sun Bowl vs. Wake Forest (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Florida State

CBS Sports

Sun Bowl vs. Louisville

Stanford Cardinal

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

UCLA Bruins

ESPN Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Mark Schlabach)

Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

CBS Sports

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

USC Trojans

ESPN Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. Texas (Kyle Bonagura)

Cotton Bowl vs. Tulane (Mark Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

CBS Sports

Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

Utah Utes

ESPN Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Kyle Bonagura)

Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Mark Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame

CBS Sports

Holiday Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Washington Huskies

ESPN Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. South Carolina (Kyle Bonagura)

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Mississippi State (Mark Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

Las Vegascbs sports Bowl vs. Florida

CBS Sports

Las Vegas Bowl vs. South Carolina

Washington State Cougars

ESPN Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Mark Schlabach)

LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Fresno State

CBS Sports

LA Bowl vs. Boise State

