Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 10
There’s a reason that they play the games on the field, and there’s a reason that we do this exercise each and every week.
Last weekend, the college football world was turned upside down as three of the top six teams in the nation suffered shocking upsets, with No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all going down. This has had a sort of ripple effect throughout the nation, which can particularly be seen in the bowl projections throughout the ranks.
Oregon Ducks in the College Football Playoff? Some are predicting it. USC in the Rose Bowl? UCLA in the Cotton Bowl? Depending on where you look, you can find it all.
As is the case every week, we’ve done the leg work for you and tried to gather an array of predictions from different sites. Take a look:
Arizona Wildcats
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Arizona State Sun Devils
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
California Golden Bears
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Colorado Buffaloes
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks Helmet
ESPN Prediction
Rose Bowl vs. Penn State (Mark Schlabach)
Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan (Playoff) (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State (Playoff)
CBS Sports
Cotton Bowl vs. Cincinnati
Oregon State Beavers
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Pittsburgh (Mark Schlabach)
Sun Bowl vs. Wake Forest (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Florida State
CBS Sports
Sun Bowl vs. Louisville
Stanford Cardinal
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
UCLA Bruins
Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Mark Schlabach)
Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
CBS Sports
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
USC Trojans
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. Texas (Kyle Bonagura)
Cotton Bowl vs. Tulane (Mark Schlabach)
USA TODAY Prediction
Rose Bowl vs. Michigan
CBS Sports
Rose Bowl vs. Michigan
Utah Utes
(Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)
ESPN Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Kyle Bonagura)
Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Mark Schlabach)
USA TODAY Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame
CBS Sports
Holiday Bowl vs. Wake Forest
Washington Huskies
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. South Carolina (Kyle Bonagura)
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Mississippi State (Mark Schlabach)
USA TODAY Prediction
Las Vegascbs sports Bowl vs. Florida
CBS Sports
Las Vegas Bowl vs. South Carolina
Washington State Cougars
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Mark Schlabach)
LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Fresno State
CBS Sports
LA Bowl vs. Boise State