Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 8

There have certainly been some shake-ups in the Pac-12 bowl game picture over the past few weeks.

At first, it was the UCLA Bruins that stirred things up out west, taking down the Washington Huskies and Utah Utes in consecutive weeks. Then, after Utah upset USC a couple of weeks ago, it was the Bruins who stepped into the perceived top spot in the conference. However, Oregon’s dominant win over UCLA this past week now has the Ducks sitting pretty with an inside track to the Pac-12 Championship, and a potential Rose Bowl berth or a trip to the College Football Playoff should they win out.

So how have the recent happenings in the conference shaped the bowl picture going forward? We’ve done the leg work for you and tried to gather an array of predictions from different sites. Take a look:

Arizona Wildcats

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Arizona State Sun Devils

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

California Golden Bears

ESPN Prediction

First Responder Bowl vs. Louisiana (Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Colorado Buffaloes

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Oregon Ducks

ESPN Prediction

Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)

Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

CBS Sports

Cotton Bowl vs. Cincinnati

Oregon State Beavers

ESPN Prediction

Tiger Bowl vs. Louisville (Mark Schlabach)

Tiger Bowl vs. Duke (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Florida

CBS Sports

Sun Bowl vs. Pittsburgh

Stanford Cardinal

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

UCLA Bruins

ESPN Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Ole Miss (Mark Schlabach)

Cotton Bowl vs. Cincinnati (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

CBS Sports

Alamo Bowl vs. TCU

USC Trojans

ESPN Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. NC State (Kyle Bonagura)

Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Mark Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

Cotton Bowl vs. Cincinnati

CBS Sports

Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

Utah Utes

ESPN Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Texas (Kyle Bonagura)

Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Mark Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame

CBS Sports

Holiday Bowl vs. Florida State

Washington Huskies

ESPN Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Mississippi State (Kyle Bonagura)

LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Mark Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Florida State

CBS Sports

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Florida

Washington State Cougars

ESPN Prediction

Independence Bowl vs. Army (Mark Schlabach)

LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Boise State

CBS Sports

LA Bowl vs. Boise State

