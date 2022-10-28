Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 8
There have certainly been some shake-ups in the Pac-12 bowl game picture over the past few weeks.
At first, it was the UCLA Bruins that stirred things up out west, taking down the Washington Huskies and Utah Utes in consecutive weeks. Then, after Utah upset USC a couple of weeks ago, it was the Bruins who stepped into the perceived top spot in the conference. However, Oregon’s dominant win over UCLA this past week now has the Ducks sitting pretty with an inside track to the Pac-12 Championship, and a potential Rose Bowl berth or a trip to the College Football Playoff should they win out.
So how have the recent happenings in the conference shaped the bowl picture going forward? We’ve done the leg work for you and tried to gather an array of predictions from different sites. Take a look:
Arizona Wildcats
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Arizona State Sun Devils
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
California Golden Bears
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
First Responder Bowl vs. Louisiana (Schlabach)
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Colorado Buffaloes
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Oregon Ducks
ESPN Prediction
Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)
Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Rose Bowl vs. Michigan
CBS Sports
Cotton Bowl vs. Cincinnati
Oregon State Beavers
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Tiger Bowl vs. Louisville (Mark Schlabach)
Tiger Bowl vs. Duke (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Florida
CBS Sports
Sun Bowl vs. Pittsburgh
Stanford Cardinal
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
UCLA Bruins
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Ole Miss (Mark Schlabach)
Cotton Bowl vs. Cincinnati (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
CBS Sports
Alamo Bowl vs. TCU
USC Trojans
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. NC State (Kyle Bonagura)
Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Mark Schlabach)
USA TODAY Prediction
Cotton Bowl vs. Cincinnati
CBS Sports
Rose Bowl vs. Michigan
Utah Utes
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Texas (Kyle Bonagura)
Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Mark Schlabach)
USA TODAY Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame
CBS Sports
Holiday Bowl vs. Florida State
Washington Huskies
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Mississippi State (Kyle Bonagura)
LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Mark Schlabach)
USA TODAY Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Florida State
CBS Sports
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Florida
Washington State Cougars
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Independence Bowl vs. Army (Mark Schlabach)
LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Boise State
CBS Sports
LA Bowl vs. Boise State