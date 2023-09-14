Advertisement

Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 2

Zachary Neel
·3 min read

We knew going into this season that the top of the Pac-12 Conference would likely be as strong as it ever has been in recent memory. We didn’t quite expect the middle tier of the Pac-12 to be as good as it has been so far, though.

While there are currently eight Pac-12 teams in the Associated Press Top 25, more teams than that are projected to stick around and be bowl eligible once the year comes to a close as well. While the top teams out west are fighting for potential spots in the College Football Playoff, or a New Years’ Six Bowl, there’s a good chance that well over half of the conference ends up playing somewhere this postseason.

Here is where every Pac-12 school is projected to play their bowl games after Week 2 of the college season.

Arizona Wildcats

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Gasparilla Bowl vs. Auburn

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

Arizona State Sun Devils

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

California Golden Bears

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • First Responder Bowl vs. Cincinnati (Mark Schlabach)

  • Birmingham Bowl vs. Florida (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

Colorado Buffaloes

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

ESPN Prediction

USA TODAY Prediction

CBS Sports

  • LA Bowl vs. Fresno State

Oregon Ducks

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

ESPN Prediction

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

CBS Sports

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State

Oregon State Beavers

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

ESPN Prediction

  • Sun Bowl vs. Louisville (Mark Schlabach)

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

CBS Sports

  • Sun Bowl vs. NC State

Stanford Cardinal

(Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

UCLA Bruins

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

USA TODAY Prediction

  • LA Bowl vs. Fresno State

CBS Sports

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Peach Bowl vs. Alabama (Mark Schlabach)

  • (CFP) Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. NC State

CBS Sports

  • Cotton Bowl vs. LSU

Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Minnesota (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Sun Bowl vs. Louisville

CBS Sports

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa

Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane (Mark Schlabach)

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

CBS Sports

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane

Washington State Cougars

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech (Mark Schlabach)

  • Sun Bowl vs. Louisville (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • First Responder Bowl vs. Texas Tech

CBS Sports

  • Independence Bowl vs. Baylor

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire