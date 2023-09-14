Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 2

We knew going into this season that the top of the Pac-12 Conference would likely be as strong as it ever has been in recent memory. We didn’t quite expect the middle tier of the Pac-12 to be as good as it has been so far, though.

While there are currently eight Pac-12 teams in the Associated Press Top 25, more teams than that are projected to stick around and be bowl eligible once the year comes to a close as well. While the top teams out west are fighting for potential spots in the College Football Playoff, or a New Years’ Six Bowl, there’s a good chance that well over half of the conference ends up playing somewhere this postseason.

Here is where every Pac-12 school is projected to play their bowl games after Week 2 of the college season.

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

Gasparilla Bowl vs. Auburn

CBS Sports

No Bowl

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

ESPN Prediction

First Responder Bowl vs. Cincinnati (Mark Schlabach)

Birmingham Bowl vs. Florida (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

ESPN Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Mark Schlabach)

LA Bowl vs. Fresno State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Independence Bowl vs. Kansas

CBS Sports

LA Bowl vs. Fresno State

ESPN Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)

Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

CBS Sports

Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State

ESPN Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Louisville (Mark Schlabach)

Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Purdue

CBS Sports

Sun Bowl vs. NC State

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

ESPN Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Wyoming (Mark Schlabach)

Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Fresno State

CBS Sports

Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse

ESPN Prediction

Peach Bowl vs. Alabama (Mark Schlabach)

(CFP) Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. NC State

CBS Sports

Cotton Bowl vs. LSU

ESPN Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Minnesota (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Louisville

CBS Sports

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa

ESPN Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane (Mark Schlabach)

Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State

CBS Sports

Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane

ESPN Prediction

Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech (Mark Schlabach)

Sun Bowl vs. Louisville (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

First Responder Bowl vs. Texas Tech

CBS Sports

Independence Bowl vs. Baylor

