Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 2
We knew going into this season that the top of the Pac-12 Conference would likely be as strong as it ever has been in recent memory. We didn’t quite expect the middle tier of the Pac-12 to be as good as it has been so far, though.
While there are currently eight Pac-12 teams in the Associated Press Top 25, more teams than that are projected to stick around and be bowl eligible once the year comes to a close as well. While the top teams out west are fighting for potential spots in the College Football Playoff, or a New Years’ Six Bowl, there’s a good chance that well over half of the conference ends up playing somewhere this postseason.
Here is where every Pac-12 school is projected to play their bowl games after Week 2 of the college season.
Arizona Wildcats
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
Gasparilla Bowl vs. Auburn
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Arizona State Sun Devils
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
California Golden Bears
ESPN Prediction
First Responder Bowl vs. Cincinnati (Mark Schlabach)
Birmingham Bowl vs. Florida (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
Colorado Buffaloes
ESPN Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Mark Schlabach)
LA Bowl vs. Fresno State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Independence Bowl vs. Kansas
CBS Sports
LA Bowl vs. Fresno State
Oregon Ducks
ESPN Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)
Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma
CBS Sports
Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State
Oregon State Beavers
ESPN Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Louisville (Mark Schlabach)
Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Purdue
CBS Sports
Sun Bowl vs. NC State
Stanford Cardinal
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
UCLA Bruins
ESPN Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Wyoming (Mark Schlabach)
Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Fresno State
CBS Sports
Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse
USC Trojans
ESPN Prediction
Peach Bowl vs. Alabama (Mark Schlabach)
(CFP) Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. NC State
CBS Sports
Cotton Bowl vs. LSU
Utah Utes
ESPN Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Minnesota (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Louisville
CBS Sports
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa
Washington Huskies
ESPN Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane (Mark Schlabach)
Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State
CBS Sports
Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane
Washington State Cougars
ESPN Prediction
Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech (Mark Schlabach)
Sun Bowl vs. Louisville (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
First Responder Bowl vs. Texas Tech
CBS Sports
Independence Bowl vs. Baylor