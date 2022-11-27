Bowl Projection Round-Up: USC to CFP? Washington to Rose Bowl? Where does Oregon fall?
That was quite an end to the regular season in the Pac-12, wasn’t it?
After the Oregon Ducks fumbled the bag early in the day against Oregon State by blowing a 21-point second-half lead and failed to capture their place in the Pac-12 Championship Game, it left the entire conference to watch the Apple Cup in Pac-12 After Dark, which would decide which team would go to Las Vegas to secure a matchup with the USC Trojans.
The Apple Cup didn’t disappoint, with Washington winning a 51-33 shootout over Washington State that got ugly late. With the win, the Huskies ended Oregon’s conference title hopes just weeks after ending their rival’s College Football Playoff hopes. Seems, fitting, no?
So now, while the Utes and Trojans get ready for an epic rematch in Las Vegas, the rest of the Pac-12 is left waiting to see which bowl game they will end up going to in December. Will USC make it to the CFP? Can Washington sneak into a New Year’s Six bowl? How bleak is the outlook for the Ducks now after their loss to the Beavers?
We’ve got a roundup of predictions for you right here.
Arizona Wildcats
Not Bowl Eligible
Arizona State Sun Devils
Not Bowl Eligible
California Golden Bears
Not Bowl Eligible
Colorado Buffaloes
Not Bowl Eligible
Oregon Ducks
ESPN Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina (Mark Schlabach)
Holiday Bowl vs. Florida State (Kyle Bonagura)
CBS Sports
Holiday Bowl vs. Duke
Oregon State Beavers
ESPN Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Mississippi State (Mark Schlabach)
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Kentucky (Kyle Bonagura)
CBS Sports
Sun Bowl vs. Louisville
Stanford Cardinal
Not Bowl Eligible
UCLA Bruins
ESPN Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. NC State (Mark Schlabach)
Sun Bowl vs. Duke (Kyle Bonagura)
CBS Sports
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Florida
USC Trojans
ESPN Prediction
Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP) vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)
Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP) vs. Georgia (Mark Schlabach)
CBS Sports
Peach Bowl vs. Georgia (CFP)
Utah Utes
ESPN Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Texas (Kyle Bonagura)
Alamo Bowl vs. Texas (Mark Schlabach)
CBS Sports
Alamo Bowl vs. Texas
Washington Huskies
ESPN Prediction
Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State (Kyle Bonagura)
Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State (Mark Schlabach)
CBS Sports
Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State
Washington State Cougars
ESPN Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Mark Schlabach)
LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Kyle Bonagura)
CBS Sports
LA Bowl vs. Boise State