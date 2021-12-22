The bowl moment everyone awaits: French fry bath

In this article:

It is the highlight of the bowl season … for foodies.

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl concludes with the winning coach getting bathed in French fries.

Wyoming Craig Bohl was the recipient Tuesday as his Cowboys outlasted Kent State, 52-38.

French fry bath! pic.twitter.com/MtKXxW0idT — CJ Fogler AKA Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 22, 2021

Wyoming wins the Idaho Potato Bowl which means the coach gets a FRENCH FRY DUMP pic.twitter.com/vF5y3RYIIb — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 22, 2021

The least someone could have done was give him some Gatorade to wash it down.

The star of the game was Levi Williams.