The bowl moment everyone awaits: French fry bath

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It is the highlight of the bowl season … for foodies.

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl concludes with the winning coach getting bathed in French fries.

Wyoming Craig Bohl was the recipient Tuesday as his Cowboys outlasted Kent State, 52-38.

The least someone could have done was give him some Gatorade to wash it down.

The star of the game was Levi Williams.

Recommended Stories