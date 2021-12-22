The bowl moment everyone awaits: French fry bath
It is the highlight of the bowl season … for foodies.
The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl concludes with the winning coach getting bathed in French fries.
Wyoming Craig Bohl was the recipient Tuesday as his Cowboys outlasted Kent State, 52-38.
— Follow @TPortalCFB (@CowardlyDoggo) December 22, 2021
French fry bath! pic.twitter.com/MtKXxW0idT
— CJ Fogler AKA Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 22, 2021
Wyoming wins the Idaho Potato Bowl which means the coach gets a FRENCH FRY DUMP pic.twitter.com/vF5y3RYIIb
— SB Nation (@SBNation) December 22, 2021
The least someone could have done was give him some Gatorade to wash it down.
The star of the game was Levi Williams.
Levi Williams was a TD machine in Wyoming's @IDPotatoBowl win 🙌
The first QB ever with 200 rushing yards and 4 rush TD in a bowl game! pic.twitter.com/0Q3YQX61WA
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 22, 2021