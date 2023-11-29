What bowl will the Miami Hurricanes play in? Experts weigh in

The Hurricanes are set to play in a bowl game for the first time since 2020.

Miami did not qualify for a bowl game in 2022 because it finished the season 5-7, and the Hurricanes had to withdraw from the Sun Bowl in 2021 due to COVID-19.

But all systems are go for UM this postseason, especially with the news that quarterback Jacurri Brown will play in the bowl game and keep the Hurricanes from playing a walk-on quarterback.

Miami’s record in bowl games has been abysmal for more than a decade. The Hurricanes are just 1-10 in postseason games dating back to 2008. Their only win was a victory over West Virginia in the 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl. That is a trend Miami coach Mario Cristobal is adamant about changing.

“We need to make sure there’s no complacency,” Cristobal said Monday. “For example, that the bowl game, the postseason becomes a serious thing for Miami. Let’s call it what it is: There’s been an arrogant approach to the postseason and late-season games unless you’re playing for it all. That can’t happen here.”

UM will learn its postseason fate on Sunday when the College Football Playoff field and the rest of the bowl schedule is set. Here are some of the bowl games some expert prognosticators think Miami will play in and their potential opponents:

Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas), Dec. 29

Prediction from: The Athletic, Action Network, USA Today, Yahoo

Potential opponents: Oregon State (8-4), UCLA (7-5)

Breakdown: The Athletic, Action Network and USA Today all expect Miami to play Oregon State in the Sun Bowl, while Yahoo picked UCLA as Miami’s opponent.

A matchup with either PAC-12 team would be interesting. UCLA comes into bowl season with an embattled Chip Kelly still, as of Wednesday, as the head coach. This bowl game will be the Bruins’ last as a PAC-12 school, as they are moving to the Big Ten next year. Oregon State is one of two PAC-12 schools left behind, and the Beavers could have something to prove as they look for their new home.

Miami has played in the Sun Bowl twice (2010 and 2015) and lost both times.

Pinstripe Bowl (New York), Dec. 28

Prediction from: Bleacher Report

Potential opponents: Rutgers (6-6)

Breakdown: Are the bright lights calling the Hurricanes? The Hurricanes played in this bowl game at Yankee Stadium in 2018, losing to Wisconsin.

Matching up with the Scarlet Knights could bring back a little bit of nostalgia for Cristobal, who coached there as an offensive line coach and tight ends coach under Greg Schiano from 2001-03. This year’s Rutgers team picked up early-season wins over Northwestern and Virginia Tech, two teams who turned things around later in the year. The Scarlet Knights have lost their last four games.

Military Bowl (Annapolis, Maryland), Dec. 27

Prediction from: ESPN, 247Sports

Potential opponents: SMU (10-2) or Memphis (9-3)

Breakdown: ESPN’s two experts split their choices between SMU and Memphis, while 247Sports expects the Mustangs, too. UM has never played in the Military Bowl.

SMU would be an interesting game, narrative-wise. Former Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee is their head coach, and several former Hurricanes transferred there before this season. The Mustangs will also soon be a conference opponent, as they are set to join the ACC next season. SMU will play Tulane for the American Athletic Conference title on Saturday.

Memphis had a strong season but fell short of playing for an AAC title. The Tigers have a top-10 offense in the nation but their defense ranks 94th.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Prediction from: FOX Sports

Potential opponent: UCF (6-6)

Breakdown: Now this would be a fun game. The Knights would get another shot at one of Florida’s “Big 3” after beating Florida in the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl.

UCF’s first season in a power conference did not go according to plan, as the Knights went .500 with a 3-6 record against Big 12 teams. But UCF ended the year on a strong note, picking up conference wins against Houston and Cincinnati and blowing out Oklahoma State, which is going to play in the conference championship on Saturday.

Plus, if Miami wins, the last scene of the 2023 season could be Mario Cristobal doused in mayonnaise.