Bowl matchups for each Big Ten team this year

Nine teams from the Big Ten will be heading to a bowl game this year, with Michigan State unfortunately not cracking the cut. The Spartans finished the season 5-7 and due to Academic Progress Report (APR) tiebreakers fell just short of receiving a bowl bid.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t take a look at the other Big Ten related bowl games. Here’s a look at where every Big Ten team will be spending the holiday season:

No Bowl Game

Michigan State, Northwestern, Indiana, Rutgers and Nebraska all failed to qualify for bowl games this year. Each of their 2022 seasons are officially over.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Pinstripe Bowl

Matchup: Minnesota vs. Syracuse

Date: Dec. 29, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: New York, N.Y.

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Matchup: Maryland vs. NC State

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Music City Bowl

Matchup: Iowa vs. Kentucky

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Matchup: Michigan vs. TCU

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Glendale, Arizona

Peach Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Matchup: Ohio State vs. Georgia

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

ReliaQuest Bowl

Matchup: Illinois vs. Mississippi State

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Tampa, Florida

Citrus Bowl

Matchup: Purdue vs. LSU

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Orlando, Florida

Rose Bowl

Matchup: Penn State vs. Utah

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Pasadena, California

