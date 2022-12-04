Bowl matchups for each Big Ten team this year
urdueBowl season is officially upon us.
Nine teams from the Big Ten will be heading to a bowl game this year, with Michigan State unfortunately not cracking the cut. The Spartans finished the season 5-7 and due to Academic Progress Report (APR) tiebreakers fell just short of receiving a bowl bid.
But that doesn’t mean we can’t take a look at the other Big Ten related bowl games. Here’s a look at where every Big Ten team will be spending the holiday season:
No Bowl Game
Michigan State, Northwestern, Indiana, Rutgers and Nebraska all failed to qualify for bowl games this year. Each of their 2022 seasons are officially over.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State
Date: Dec. 27, 2022
Time: 10:15 p.m. ET
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Pinstripe Bowl
Matchup: Minnesota vs. Syracuse
Date: Dec. 29, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Location: New York, N.Y.
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Matchup: Maryland vs. NC State
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Music City Bowl
Matchup: Iowa vs. Kentucky
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Matchup: Michigan vs. TCU
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Glendale, Arizona
Peach Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Matchup: Ohio State vs. Georgia
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
ReliaQuest Bowl
Matchup: Illinois vs. Mississippi State
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Location: Tampa, Florida
Citrus Bowl
Matchup: Purdue vs. LSU
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Orlando, Florida
Rose Bowl
Matchup: Penn State vs. Utah
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Location: Pasadena, California
