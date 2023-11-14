Bowl hopes dim, but not dead yet for Purdue football

WEST LAFAYETTE − Purdue football coach Ryan Walters isn't concerned about potentially backing into a bowl game.

When the Boilermakers lost at Michigan on Nov. 4, Walters put to bed the bowl chatter, knowing his team would fall short of the six-win bowl eligibility requirement.

But what if Purdue (3-7) beats Northwestern on Saturday and Indiana on Nov. 25?

If there aren't enough six-win teams to fill bowl slots, could a 5-7 Purdue team sneak its way back in to having one more game?

Walters admitted that has at least crossed his mind since the Michigan loss was followed by a blowout victory over Minnesota on Saturday.

First things first, though, Purdue has to win Saturday.

Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Khordae Sydnor (96) and Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Yanni Karlaftis (14) celebrate a defensive stop during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 49-30.

"My thoughts are on Northwestern," Walters said. "But it would be beneficial if we lucked into (a bowl game).

"Obviously you've got to close out the season the right way in order to get that opportunity. If it comes, that's added practices that are vital to the progress of your program."

Right now 58 teams are bowl eligible for 82 slots (41 bowl games). There are currently 22 five-win teams, including Northwestern, meaning Purdue's bowl chances are slim, but not dead.

