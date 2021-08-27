Which bowl games Notre Dame is projected to play in entering 2021 season

The season gets started tomorrow, week 0 brings us a mix intriguing contests, Illinois hosting Nebraska, and some odd scheduling, Southern Utah playing two games in the span of four days. With that in mind, bowl projections are flying all over the place and in an effort to make it easier for you, we’ve complied a few of the experts projections for where Notre Dame could be headed in late December or early January below.

USA Today - Peach Bowl

Dec 31, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; A general view of the 2015 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl logo prior to the game between the Houston Cougars and the Florida State Seminoles at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Irish have never been to the Peach Bowl and the USA Today has them going for the first time in a rematch against North Carolina.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura & Mark Schlabach - Peach Bowl

Syndication: The Enquirer

Both the pickers for ESPN chose the Irish to the same game, again the Peach Bowl but different opponents. Bonagura has the Irish with an very interesting matchup against Cincinnati, Marcus Freeman facing off against his old boss, Luke Fickell. Schlabach on the other hand has another rematch, with Notre Dame taking on Wisconsin at yet another neutral site.

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy - Cheez-It Bowl

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Donte Vaughn (8) celebrates in the confetti after beatig the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

This is much different from the previous projections for Notre Dame. McMurphy isn’t as high on Kelly’s squad as everyone else as he’s got them facing Texas. Under plenty of previous names the last time the Irish played in this game was in 2019 against Iowa State, an impressive 33-9 win in what was called the Camping World Bowl.

CBS Sports - Peach Bowl

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 01: Kurt Hinish #41 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish tackles Danny Etling #16 of the LSU Tigers in the first half of the Citrus Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Story continues

It’s a reoccurring theme amongst analysis except for McMurphy, the Irish could be headed to the Peach Bowl. In CBS Sports’ projection they’ll face off against LSU.

247Sports - Fiesta Bowl

Dec 31, 2014; Glendale, AZ, USA; General view of Fiesta Bowl logo on the field during the first half of the game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Boise State Broncos in the 2014 Fiesta Bowl at Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Pac-12’s gain is Notre Dame’s gain in this scenario as the committee would take the winner of the conference to the Rose Bowl. Under this scenario, the Irish would then face off against LSU, the potential 3rd place team in the SEC.

College Football News - Fiesta Bowl

Jan 1, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish players celebrate after defeating the LSU Tigers in the 2018 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports

Another selection to face off against LSU in the Fiesta Bowl, College Football News is on board for the Irish to play in a New Years Six game.

Bleacher Report - Peach Bowl

Jan 23, 2020; Mobile, Alabama, USA; North wide receiver Quartney Davis of Texas A&M (1) makes a catch with North cornerback Troy Pride Jr. of Notre Dame (5) grabbing him during Senior Bowl practice at University of South Alabama’s Jaguar Football Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Again, another outlet selects the Peach Bowl for Notre Dame. The difference here is that Bleacher Report has them facing off against Texas A&M.

1

1