Which bowl games does ESPN project Florida to play in after Week 8?

Florida isn’t yet eligible for a bowl game, but the experts at ESPN are expecting the Gators to pick up at least two more wins before the regular season ends and play in the postseason.

Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach make picks for every bowl game each week, and Florida is still projected to play in a minor bowl game at the end of the year. Bonagura has Florida facing Baylor in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28, and Schlabach has UF in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against NC State on Dec. 30.

Both options are closer to Florida than the Las Vegas Bowl, which Jerry Palm of CBS Sports currently pegs UF to play in, but the Gator Bowl would give the Gators a clear hometown advantage being in the Sunshine State.

At the top of the college football world are Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and Tennessee. Both experts predicted the Bulldogs and Buckeyes to match up in the College Football Playoff National Championship, but Bonagura has TCU making the CFP instead of the Volunteers.

The main reason for that is that Tennessee still has to get through Georgia and the Bulldogs are going to be a favorite in every game they play for the rest of the year. That includes this weekend’s matchup with the Gators.

If Florida can pull off the upset, expect the bowl projections to get a lot more interesting down the final stretch.

