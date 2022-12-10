Bowl games to attend in the state of Texas
If you’re looking for a bowl game to watch in Texas, you’ll have plenty from which to choose. The Lone Star State will play host to multiple teams over bowl season.
The No. 20 Texas Longhorns and No. 12 Washington Huskies will play in San Antonio in the Alamo Bowl. The Alamo Dome has become a second home for Texas in recent seasons. The 2022 game will mark the third time the team has played a postseason game there in four seasons.
The feature in-state game takes place in Arlington for the Cotton Bowl. No. 10 USC Trojans will battle the No. 16 Tulane Green Wave. Tulane defeated the Big 12 champion Kansas State Wildcats earlier this season and has history facing a Riley coached team.
Riley faced Tulane at Oklahoma last season in a performance he would probably rather forget. His team will need to guard against a letdown against a rapidly improving Tulane program.
Here are a handful of bowl games to watch in the state of Texas.
Frisco Bowl
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Boise State vs North Texas
December 17
8:15 pm CT (ESPN)
Toyota Center (Frisco, TX)
Armed Forces Bowl
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Air Force vs Baylor
December 22
6:30 pm CT (ESPN)
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Ft. Worth, TX)
First Responder Bowl
Jrca4460
Memphis vs Utah State
December 27
2:15 pm CT (ESPN)
Gerald Ford Stadium (University Park, TX)
Texas Bowl
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Tech vs Ole Miss
December 28
8 pm CT (ESPN)
NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)
Alamo Bowl
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Texas vs Washington
December 29
8 pm CT (ESPN)
Alamo Dome (San Antonio)
Sun Bowl
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
UCLA vs Pitt
December 30
1 pm CT (CBS)
Sun Bowl (El Paso, TX)
Cotton Bowl
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
USC vs Tulane
January 2
Noon CT (ESPN)
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)