What bowl game is UNC projected to in very early projections?

March Madness is just under a month away – prepare to have all your streaming devices set up, workplace productivity decrease and the only thing coming out of your mouth to be, “How is my bracket doing?”

College football season doesn’t start until six months, on the other hand, but it’s never too early to start making projections.

If there’s been one issue with college football in the past, it’s that the same four teams always seem to make the College Football Playoff. You can count on Alabama, Georgia and either Ohio State or Michigan being there, then one random team.

Good news – that all comes to an end this fall, as the CFP is expanding to 12 teams.

The North Carolina Tar Heels, despite this news, are not projected to make the new CFP. They are still projected to make a bowl game, according to Action Newtork, against ACC newcomer Cal.

UNC is predicted to play in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, home to the UTEP (University of Texas-El Paso) Miners. North Carolina has gone 2-3 in the Sun Bowl overall, with its most recent appearance being a 25-23 loss to Stanford in 2016.

The 2024 Tar Heels squad has a few guarantees: Omarion Hampton will return as arguably the best running back in college football, Kaimon Rucker will be a much-needed presence on an otherwise-subpar defensive unit and Noah Burnette, who shined as a reliable kicking presence when Ryan Coe went out with an injury, should be amongst the top returning kickers.

