What bowl game is Tennessee football going to? Latest updates, projections for Vols

No. 21 Tennessee football gets its third straight bowl bid under coach Josh Heupel on Sunday.

The Vols (8-4, 4-4 SEC) have the sixth-best record in the SEC, and there are no other 8-4 teams in the league. So that likely will take much of the mystery out of the selection.

In 2021, UT lost 48-45 in overtime to Purdue in the Music City Bowl. In 2022, UT beat Clemson 31-14 in the Orange Bowl, a New Year's Six Bowl that season. This season, the Vols are in between those two selections in the pecking order of SEC bowl tie-ins.

What bowl game is Tennessee going to? Updated projections entering Sunday

Tennessee is unanimously projected to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 29 (noon ET, ESPN) in Jacksonville, Florida. The bigger question is the Vols' opponent.

North Carolina (8-4, 4-4 ACC) is the most popular pick. That projection is shared by CBS Sports, The Athletic, Athlon Sports, 247Sports and Action Network.

ESPN analysts had two different projections in the Gator Bowl: Tennessee vs. North Carolina and Tennessee vs. North Carolina State. USA TODAY Sports projected Tennessee vs. Clemson.

Here's why Tennessee is projected to the Gator Bowl. Georgia, Alabama and Missouri are picked to play in the College Football Playoff and New Year's Six Bowls. Then Ole Miss (10-2) gets the Citrus Bowl, and LSU (9-3) gets the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Gator Bowl is next in perceived pecking order. We'll see if that falls into place.

It's possible Tennessee could land in the ReliaQuest Bowl (Jan. 1, Tampa, Florida), but unlikely.

When are college football bowl games announced?

The College Football Playoff Selection Show will begin at noon with CFP and NY6 bowl selections first. Expect the other bowls, including Tennessee's bid, to be announced around 3 p.m. ET.

Time: noon-4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Tennessee football schedule 2023

Virginia: W 49-13

Austin Peay: W 30-13

At Florida: L 29-16

UTSA: W 45-14

South Carolina: W 41-20

Texas A&M: W 20-13

At Alabama: L 34-20

At Kentucky: W 33-27

UConn: W 59-3

At Missouri: L 36-7

Georgia: L 38-10

Vanderbilt: W 48-24

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

