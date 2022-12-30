Bowl game schedule today: Everything to know about all five college bowl games on Dec. 30

The 2022 college football bowl season keeps rolling with five games on Friday, Dec. 30. Here’s a rundown of the games today and what to watch for. Looking for bowl game scores? Check them out here. Looking for bowl game picks? Check them out here.

Let’s just hope no one gives anybody the business when these two former ACC foes renew acquaintances. The Terrapins for the most part won the games they should have while negotiating the difficult neighborhood that is the Big Ten East, while a spate of injuries derailed a season of lofty goals for the Wolfpack.

The good news is there’s a fair amount of next-level talent on both teams. The bad news is a number of those players probably won’t be around. Pitt QB Kedon Slovis has already re-entered the transfer portal, and several Bruins standouts are mulling draft decisions.

Clemson fans can be forgiven if they give this one a pass, but for the rest of the country, this clash of spoilers should be of interest. There is also bust potential either way, however, as neither team was especially consistent this season. The Gamecocks were red-hot over the last month, but the Notre Dame defense should give QB Spencer Rattler a challenge. Fighting Irish QB Drew Pyne is transferring out, so a ground-and-pound approach seems likely.

This game is only available on streaming platforms, so unless you’re a devoted fan of the Bobcats or Cowboys, you aren’t likely to seek it out. Wyoming was blanked by MWC champ Fresno State in its last outing, and Ohio couldn’t do much on offense without its starting QB in the MAC title game against Toledo.

We put this last among the majors due to the number of players sitting out to prepare for the draft, but there’s still plenty of fun potential. Tigers faithful will get a look at the near future with Cade Klubnik running the offense, and the Vols will work in a lot of young pass-catchers.

