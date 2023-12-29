Bowl game schedule today: Breaking down the four college football bowl games on Dec. 29

We are now just a couple of days from closing the book on 2023. More important for us faithful followers of college football, we’re starting to see bowl games on the schedule with more familiar names. In some cases, that means more big-name programs participating as well.

Indeed, the Friday lineup features some of the most successful schools of the four-team playoff era, although they are not playing on Monday as they’d prefer. The day will conclude with the initial top-10 clash of the postseason as the first of the majors kicks off. Without further ado then, here are the matchups (All times Eastern).

Much like last season, the Tigers were playing better by the end of the campaign but any playoff aspirations they might have had were extinguished early. The Wildcats had some moments but were uncompetitive against the SEC’s heavyweights, but they have a chance to close with consecutive triumphs over the ACC. A low-scoring affair seems likely. UK’s best weapon, RB Ray Davis, is bound for the NFL draft but will play in the game. The Clemson defense, however, remains the team’s strength despite key contributors like DT Ruke Orhorhoro and LB Jeremiah Trotter opting out. Wildcats’ QB Devin Leary will still need to provide a modicum of air cover to keep LB Barrett Carter from crowding the gaps. A solid performance from Tigers’ QB Cade Klubnik would go a long way toward boosting the morale around the program for the offseason. Having veteran RB Will Shipley in his backfield will help, but UK LBs D’Eryk Jackson and Trevin Wallace could keep the interior clogged.

There’s an ironic quality to this pairing of a program desperately seeking a new conference home against the school fiercely opposed to joining one. In any case, the Beavers would love to make a favorable last impression as a representative of the Pac-12 against a name-brand program, though both teams will look a lot different. Oregon State will be led by interim coach Kefense Hynson with Jonathan Smith off to Michigan State, and while Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is still around, his offensive coordinator Gerad Parker accepted the top job at Troy. QB Sam Hartman and RB Audric Estime are skipping the game, so underclassmen like QB Steve Angeli and RBs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price will get the chance to accrue yards against the equally depleted Beavers’ defense that will be without standouts like LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and his stepbrother S Akili Arnold. Oregon State QBs D.J. Uiagalelei and Aidan Chiles are transferring out, but Ben Gulbranson, who led the Beavers to victory in last year’s Las Vegas Bowl against Florida, is still around.

The Tigers largely flew under the radar of poll voters throughout the year but were in the mix in the American Athletic Conference race until the final weeks. They earned what amounts to an additional home game against the Cyclones, who overcame a slow start to the campaign to pick up some solid wins in the tightly bunched Big 12. Curiously, Iowa State beat the Tigers 21-20 at this same event in 2017, so the home team might have a little extra incentive. Memphis has a well-balanced attack featuring QB Seth Henigan and RB Blake Watson. They’ll have to keep things clean, however, as the Cyclones thrive on takeaways, led by DB Jeremiah Cooper’s five interceptions. The Iowa State offense enjoyed a youth movement, spearheaded by rookie QB Rocco Becht and classmate RB Abu Sama III. The Memphis defense isn’t a stone wall, but LB Chandler Martin is usually in the middle of things.

The "‘happy to be here" factor is admittedly an imperfect predictor of success in these non-playoff bowls, but the contrast is undeniable in this one. The Tigers are absolutely ecstatic for this opportunity following their breakout year, while the Buckeyes are clearly not where they want to be. Mizzou’s magnificent triad of QB Brady Cook, WR Luther Burden III and RB Cody Schrader was productive even against the SEC’s top-tier defenses. The Buckeyes’ unit of stoppers might not be at full strength, but DB Denzel Burke is among the team’s draft-eligible players to announce he will play. The offensive side has uncertainties for the Buckeyes as well, with QB Devin Brown slated to make his first start with Kyle McCord off to Syracuse. WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is likely to sit out, but WR Emeka Egbuka has also declared his intention to play. Tigers DE Darius Robinson, who recorded 7½ sacks, will lead the rush against the Buckeyes’ new signal caller.

