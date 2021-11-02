Bowl Game Roundup: If LSU becomes eligible who will they play?

It has been a long time since we have uttered the words, “can LSU get to bowl eligibility?” You would have to go all the way back to 1999, the final year under Gerry DiNardo. Last year the Tigers were under a self-imposed bowl ban.

The bowl projections after week nine are all over the place, and we mean all over. Some have a Big 12 opponent in line for LSU, maybe it is the Big Ten. Or perhaps LSU doesn’t play in a bowl game at all.

A look around the web at where media outlets have or don’t have the LSU Tigers playing this postseason.

USA TODAY Sports

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns vs LSU Tigers

This seems to be a trendy pick with Ed Orgeron coaching his very last game for LSU against the Texas Longhorns in the Texas Bowl. Both teams have recruiting roots in the Houston area and would likely be a huge draw crowd-wise for both schools.

ESPN

(Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

LSU vs Coastal Carolina in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

LSU vs Penn State in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl

The Tigers facing off with the Nittany Lions would be a really interesting draw for LSU. Ed Orgeron won’t return in 2022 and Penn State head coach James Franklin is one of the names tied to their search.

(Link requires paid subscription)

CBS Sports

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has no bowl game projected for the LSU Tigers in his latest update. The Tigers would have to lose to Alabama, Arkansas, and Texas A&M for that to come to fruition. That isn’t unlikely to happen but many believe their best chance to win will be against Arkansas next week before hosting UL-Monroe.

The Sporting News

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Bender of The Sporting News echoes the sentiments of Jerry Palm with no bowl game projected for the Tigers.

College Football News

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

LSU vs Virginia Tech

Story continues

Maybe we should call this the “fallen from grace bowl”. Both LSU and Virginia Tech have completely fallen off the wagon. LSU is less than two years removed from their 15-0 run in 2019. Tech has been on a steady decline under Justin Fuente since 2016. These teams last met in 2007 when LSU won 48-7 to avenge their 2002 loss in Blacksburg.

Action Network

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy becomes the third projection to completely leave off the Tigers.

247Sports

Leonard Fournette LSU

(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

LSU vs Texas Tech

The “Coaching Carousel” bowl game could feature two teams that removed their head coach. Texas Tech recently fired Matt Wells but still has an opportunity to become bowl eligible with a win, while LSU still has Orgeron in place through the remainder of the season. These teams last met in 2016, the year before Orgeron took over for Les Miles.

1

1