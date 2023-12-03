Bowl game, road game: Eastern Michigan to play South Alabama in 68 Ventures Bowl in Mobile

Eastern Michigan will play a de facto road game for their bowl game when they take on South Alabama in their home city of Mobile, Ala. in the 68 Ventures Bowl.

The Eagles are going bowling for the third straight year, this time facing South Alabama (6-6) on their home turf. The game takes place at 7 p.m. Dec. 23 on ESPN.

Eastern Michigan played in the Mobile-based bowl in 2021 against Liberty when it was known as the LendingTree Bowl.

Head Coach Chris Creighton of the Eastern Michigan Eagles surveys the field during the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against the San Jose State Spartans at Albertsons Stadium on December 20, 2022 in Boise, Idaho.

Eastern Michigan is looking to win a bowl game in back-to-back years for the first time in school history after taking down San Jose State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl last year. This is EMU’s sixth bowl under head coach Chris Creighton, who is in his 10th season in charge. The Eagles made the most bowl games of any MAC school since 2016, which is when the winning began under Creighton.

AROUND THE STATE: Alma College football is pure All-American underdog story with miraculous happy finish

EMU closed the season strong to secure a third straight bowl bid — another school first. They were unable to retain the Michigan MAC trophy, falling to both Central Michigan and Western Michigan, and were 4-6 through 10 games. But the Eagles won the final two games of the season over Akron and Buffalo to keep the postseason streak alive.

Ypsilanti ➡️ Mobile



Eastern Michigan will take on South Alabama in the @68VenturesBowl on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7 PM ET!@EMUFB | #MACtion pic.twitter.com/r0NBtV4ao0 — #MACtion (@MACSports) December 3, 2023

EMU was 2-2 entering MAC play with wins over Howard and Massachusetts and losses to Minnesota and Jacksonville State. The .500 performance continued into conference play, where the Eagles finished 4-4 and third in the MAC West.

The Eagles were led by their backfield duo of Samson Evans and Jaylon Jackson, who combined for 1,519 and 16 touchdowns on the season. Evans was the team’s leading rusher with 635 yards and 12 touchdowns while Jackson was the change-of-pace receiving back, going for 574 rushing yards, 221 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. Quarterback Austin Smith threw for 1,775 yards and nine touchdowns with a 57.4% completion percentage in his first year as the full-time starter.

South Alabama also finished the season 6-6 with a 4-4 record in the Sun Belt. The Jaguars rank 45th in the country in scoring offense (30.9 points per game) and 37th in scoring defense (21.9 points allowed per game). They are led by quarterback Carter Bradley, who threw for 2,660 yards and 19 touchdowns in 11 starts, and running back La’Damian Webb, who had 1,007 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Eastern Michigan’s defense ranks 51st in the country in scoring (24 points allowed per game) and finished the season holding Buffalo to 11 points. The defense forced 18 turnovers on the season, leading to a plus-three turnover margin, and is led by linebacker Chase Kline, who ranks second in the country with 143 total tackles.

The Eagles are 2-5 all-time in bowl games and are searching for their first win over a school other than San Jose State, who they also beat in 1987.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Eastern Michigan to play South Alabama in 68 Ventures Bowl in Mobile