Bowl Game Records for every conference; Where does the Big 12 stand?

The 2021 college football season is nearly complete with the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs set to compete for the College Football Playoff championship to be crowned the national champion following a wild season of college football.

Though there were a host of bowl games that didn’t factor into the national title discussion, there were quite a few entertaining games. For the Big 12, the conference finished with the best record in the Power Five and went 3-0 against the SEC.

With the 2021 season set to reach its conclusion, let’s take a look at how each conference in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) fared during the 2021 bowl season.

Mountain West: 5-1

Dec. 21, 2021; Frisco, Texas; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brady Hoke holds up the trophy after the game against the UTSA Roadrunners during the 2021 Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

American: 3-1

Dec. 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the second half in the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Sun Belt: 3-1

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns take on Marshall University Herd in The 2021 R & L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Big 12: 5-2

Dec. 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) catches a touchdown pass against the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the 2021 Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Big 10: 6-4

Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, California; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates with teammates after winning the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game against the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Independents: 2-2

Jan. 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) returns an interception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

SEC: 5-7

Jan. 1, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana; Baylor Bears wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) scores a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels in the fourth quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Conference USA: 3-5

Dec. 18, 2021; Boca Raton, Florida; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) attempts a pass against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the second half in the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

MAC: 3-5

Dec. 31, 2021; El Paso, Texas; Central Michigan Chippewas defensive back Alonzo McCoy (3) and Central Michigan Chippewas wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (88) hold up the Sun Bowl Trophy and celebrate after defeating the Washington State Cougars 24-21 in the 88th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

ACC: 2-4

Dec. 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida; Clemson Tigers safety Nolan Turner (24) and Clemson Tigers linebacker James Skalski (47) dunk Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with a Gatorade bucket full of Cheez-ItÕs during the final seconds of the fourth quarter in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Clemson defeated the Iowa State Cyclones 20-13. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12: 0-5

Kennedy Brooks #26 of the Oklahoma Sooners scores his second quarter touchdown against the Oregon Ducks at the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on Dec. 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

