Bowl game projections: Where LSU and the SEC are slated to play

Time for the weekly update on bowl projections for the LSU Tigers and the SEC.

The LSU Tigers currently sit at 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in SEC play. This week they take on the Auburn Tigers on Saturday night in Death Valley. A game that will help decide the SEC West race behind Alabama. The other huge matchup involves the Tide as they take on Ole Miss.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators in the East are vying for the top spot to challenge the Tide in the SEC title game. They have a monster matchup coming.

Breaking down how Erick Smith of USA TODAY Sports views bowl season with his latest projections.

Music City Bowl: Big Ten vs SEC on Dec. 30

Projection: Wisconsin vs LSU

It appears that Erick Smith still believes that the Tigers will be Music City Bowl-bound when it is all said and done. This time they have a new opponent in the Wisconsin Badgers, who are coming off a monster loss to Notre Dame in Chicago.

Liberty Bowl: Big 12 vs SEC on Dec. 28

Iowa State vs Auburn

Iowa State seems to have come back down to earth after last year’s run to the New Years Six. Auburn started off hot against lower-tier teams but has fallen back in the last two matchups against Penn State and then Georgia State. This would be an intriguing matchup in the Liberty Bowl

Birmingham Bowl: American vs SEC on Dec. 28

Houston vs Tennessee

Going into year one for Josh Heupel at Tennessee, getting to a bowl game feels like a win given where the program is. They have one bowl game appearance since the 2017 season, a win in the Gator Bowl. Houston is looking to have a better showing than the 2020 season, a loss to Hawaii in the New Mexico Bowl.

Duke's Mayo Bowl: ACC vs SEC on Dec. 30

Wake Forest vs Missouri

The upstart Wake Forest Demon Deacons are looking at their second consecutive Mayo Bowl berth. Last season they lost to Wisconsin, this year it could be a battle against Missouri. The Tigers are looking to rebound after last season’s bowl game was canceled. It would be the first bowl game under head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

Gator Bowl: ACC vs SEC on Dec. 31

Clemson vs Texas A&M

You might want to re-name this game the disappointment bowl if it plays out this way. Both Clemson and Texas A&M were gearing up for runs at the College Football Playoffs but head into week five with a combined 5-3 record. Still time to turn it around but they have a lot to fix.

Citrus Bowl: Big Ten vs SEC on Jan. 1

A January bowl game featuring Michigan State and Arkansas? I will take things I didn’t expect in 2021 for $1,000 Alex. The Razorbacks have jumped out to a 4-0 start but get a huge test in week five against Georgia. The Spartans have a 4-0 start as well. Can these two teams climb even higher in 2021?

Outback Bowl: Big Ten/ACC vs SEC

Michigan vs Kentucky

It hasn’t looked pretty at times but the Wildcats are 4-0. They will be tested in the next three games with Florida, LSU, and Georgia. If they can steal a couple of games, they could be in line for a January bowl game. Michigan has looked vastly different than 2020, can the Wolverines make a run at Ohio State?

Texas Bowl: Big 12 vs SEC on Jan. 4

TCU vs Mississippi State

TCU is looking to rebound after a disappointing start to the year, a loss to SMU showed a crack in the armor on defense. Many expected Mississippi State to be a much better team this year, they are 2-2 but could be 4-0. Leach vs Patterson would be a fun game of chess to watch.

Peach Bowl: At-large bid vs at-large bid on Dec. 30

Ole Miss vs North Carolina State

How is this for a matchup that most didn’t see coming? The Rebels were expected to be better with another year for Matt Corral under Lane Kiffin. However, it is the run game that is soaring with timely passes from Corral. North Carolina State is coming off an upset win over Clemson, could they find a way into the New Years Six?

Sugar Bowl: Big 12 vs SEC

Oklahoma vs Florida

Well, we have seen this matchup already, the Gators were throttled last year by the Sooners in the Cotton Bowl. However, the OU doesn’t look the same through four games and Florida just took Alabama to the wire. Might be a much-improved game than last season.

CFP Semifinal in the Cotton Bowl: No. 2 vs No. 3 on Dec. 31

Oregon vs Georgia

Once again we have the Georgia Bulldogs at the top of the SEC East, at least until they play Florida. However, this UGA defense looks like they could be a dominating force. Oregon has been a bit of a surprise after they went into Colombus and took down Ohio State. Elite offense vs elite defense should make for a quality bowl game.

CFP Semifinal in the Orange Bowl: No. 1 vs No. 4

Alabama vs Penn State

No surprises with the Alabama Crimson Tide projected as the No. 1 team for the CFP. The Tide hasn’t lost a game since Nov. 30, 2019, against their bitter rivals in the Iron Bowl. Penn State is making a run at their first CFP appearance after jumping into the top five of the latest AP Poll.

CFP Title Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Alabama vs Georgia

Sure seems like we are lining up for an SEC Championship game rematch between the Tide and Dawgs.

