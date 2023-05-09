Bowl game projections for each Pac-12 team after spring ball

Now that spring football is over, we have a better idea of what each college football team will look like next season. While there are still 4 months before the first game is played, the college football world is making plenty of predictions about how the next season will end up.

Earlier this week, 247Sports released its predictions for every 2023 bowl matchup. In the Pac-12, they project eight teams to make it to a bowl game, and of those eight, USC and Washington are expected to play in New Year’s Six games.

The Pac-12 is slated to be an offensive powerhouse next season, although many of the top teams have burgeoning defensive units as well. With several top QBs in the conference, much of that offense will come in the air, which should make for exciting interconference play all season.

This year will be USC and UCLA’s last as members of the Pac-12, and it could be one of the most competitive seasons the Pac-12 has seen in a while. There are four or five teams that could wind up as conference champions, and whichever team does, could find itself in the College Football Playoff.

Below are the bowl projections for each Pac-12 team.

Arizona Wildcats — Los Angeles Bowl vs. San Diego State Aztecs

Ducks Wire Bowl Projection: No bowl game

Ducks Wire Record Projection: 4-8 (2-7)

Draft Kings Win Total Projection: 5.5

247Sports appears to have a higher opinion of the Wildcats than we at Ducks Wire do. Jayden de Laura has the potential to have a solid senior season, but Arizona’s defense isn’t nearly capable enough for the high-level offense I expect to see in the PAC-12 next season. If they are to reach 6 wins, they’ll need to pull off a surprising upset or two, perhaps against Stanford or Washington State.

Washington State Cougars — Independence Bowl vs. BYU Cougars

Ducks Wire Bowl Projection: Los Angeles Bowl

Ducks Wire Record Projection: 7-5 (5-4)

Draft Kings Win Total Projection: 6.5

When Oregon played Washington State last season, Cougars’ QB Cam Ward put on an extraordinary show of athleticism and passing ability, although it wasn’t enough to upset the Ducks. Ward will be back for 2023, and along with Washington State’s strong defense, they should be well-equipped to make it to a game like the LA Bowl or Independence Bowl.

UCLA Bruins — Las Vegas Bowl vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Ducks Wire Bowl Projection: Sun Bowl

Ducks Wire Record Projection: 8-4 (5-4)

Draft Kings Win Total Projection: 8.5

With the departure of Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet, UCLA will have to redefine itself offensively for 2023. They have talent — including former Oregon QB-commit, Dante Moore— but they lack experience in certain spots. While I think they will take a step back in 2023, they will still be a strong team that should be able to secure a spot in a mid-level bowl game like the Sun Bowl.

Oregon State Beavers — Sun Bowl vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Ducks Wire Bowl Projection: Las Vegas Bowl

Ducks Wire Record Projection: 9-3 (6-3)

Draft Kings Win Total Projection: 8

Oregon State’s success this season will largely be dependent on their QB play. DJ Uiagalelei, a transfer from Clemson, is the projected starter, though true freshman Aidan Chiles could challenge him for that spot. Regardless of who starts, the Beavers’ offensive success, and therefore the quality of the bowl game they will play in will be dependent on how well that QB plays.

Utah Utes — Holiday Bowl vs. NC State Wolfpack

Ducks Wire Bowl Projection: Holiday Bowl

Ducks Wire Record Projection: 8-4 (5-4)

Draft Kings Win Total Projection: 8.5

Cam Rising is returning at QB for 2023 which is big for Utah’s offense. Unlike Rising, a lot of the stars for the 2022 Utes, such as Dalton Kincaid, won’t be back for next season. While they won’t be the same team they were last year, Utah is always solid and will be a contender for the conference title.

Oregon Ducks — Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Ducks Wire Bowl Projection: Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff)

Ducks Wire Record Projection: 11-1 (8-1 Conference Record)

Draft Kings Win Total Projection: 9.5

With a bolstered defense, added offensive weapons, and a top-five QB according to ESPN, the Ducks look poised to have a strong 2023. 247 projects them to do well this season, but just miss out on the New Year’s Six slate of bowl games. If that prediction is true it would likely mean that the PAC-12 Championship game will be played between Washington and USC.

On one hand, it is an understandable prediction since both USC and Washington have QBs that are likely to be selected with two of the first three picks of the 2024 NFL draft. However, Oregon has a top-tier QB in Bo Nix, as well as lots of returning stars from 2022. There is uncertainty about the Ducks’ O-line, but I think the Ducks are strong contenders for the conference championship and can reach much higher than the Alamo Bowl.

Washington Huskies — Fiesta Bowl vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Ducks Wire Bowl Projection: Alamo Bowl

Ducks Wire Record Projection: 10-2 (7-2)

Draft Kings Win Total Projection: 9

Michael Penix Jr was superb in 2022, and he is back for the Huskies in 2023, ranking 2nd on ESPN’s list of top college QBs. Most of Washington’s roster looks impressive for next season, but just like the Ducks, there are question marks about the Huskies’ offensive line. If they are able to figure out those O-line issues, and Penix is able to play at the level he did in 2022, Washington will be a tough team to beat and could be PAC-12 championship contenders.

USC Trojans — Cotton Bowl vs. LSU Tigers

Ducks Wire Bowl Projection: Fiesta Bowl

Ducks Wire Record Projection: 11-1 (8-1)

Draft Kings Win Total Projection: 9.5

USC’s talent is undeniable. Caleb Williams is NFL-ready, they have a strong receiving corps, and their 2023 recruiting class is ranked 7th overall by 247. This will be Lincoln Riley’s second year as the Trojans’ head coach, and with the talent they have, the Cotton Bowl is definitely within their reach. If 247’s prediction is correct, USC will have a chance at redemption after their 46-45 loss to Tulane in last year’s Cotton Bowl.

Non-Bowl Eligible Teams

The following teams were not predicted to be bowl-eligible in 2023:

Colorado, Stanford, Cal, and Arizona State aren’t projected by 247 to play in a bowl game this year. This doesn’t come as a surprise, despite new coaching additions for Colorado and Arizona State. However, if any of these teams were to surprise us, I think it would be the Buffaloes. Deion Sanders has brought a lot of talent to the program — both from the transfer portal and from the 2023 recruiting class — but I don’t think it will get them to 6 wins this season.

