What bowl game is OU football going to? Latest updates, projections for Sooners
The OU football team is awaiting its fait.
The Sooners (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) will find out which bowl game they're playing during college football's Selection Day, which begins at 11 a.m. Sunday. Here's a look at where OU is projected to land:
What bowl game is OU going to? Updated projections
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona
ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona
247Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona
CBS Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona
Athlon Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona
Action Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona
When are college football bowl games announced?
Time: 11 a.m. Sunday
TV: ESPN
OU football schedule 2023
Arkansas State: W, 73-0
SMU: W, 28-11
At Tulsa: W, 66-17
At Cincinnati: W, 20-6
Iowa State: W, 50-20
Texas (in Dallas): W, 34-30
UCF: W, 31-29
At Kansas: L, 38-33
At Oklahoma State: L, 27-24
West Virginia: W, 59-20
At BYU: W, 31-24
TCU: W, 69-45
