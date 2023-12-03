What bowl game is OU football going to? Latest updates, projections for Sooners

The OU football team is awaiting its fait.

The Sooners (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) will find out which bowl game they're playing during college football's Selection Day, which begins at 11 a.m. Sunday. Here's a look at where OU is projected to land:

More: OU football RB Tawee Walker enters transfer portal after two seasons with Sooners

What bowl game is OU going to? Updated projections

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona

247Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona

CBS Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona

Athlon Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona

Action Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona

More: Which OU football players have entered the transfer portal? Here's the complete list

When are college football bowl games announced?

Time: 11 a.m. Sunday

TV: ESPN

OU football schedule 2023

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU bowl projections: Latest updates for Oklahoma Sooners' opponent