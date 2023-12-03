Advertisement

What bowl game is OU football going to? Latest updates, projections for Sooners

Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman
·1 min read

The OU football team is awaiting its fait.

The Sooners (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) will find out which bowl game they're playing during college football's Selection Day, which begins at 11 a.m. Sunday. Here's a look at where OU is projected to land:

What bowl game is OU going to? Updated projections

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona

247Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona

CBS Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona

Athlon Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona

Action Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona

When are college football bowl games announced?

  • Time: 11 a.m. Sunday

  • TV: ESPN

