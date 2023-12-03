What bowl game is Ole Miss football going to? Latest updates, projections for Lane Kiffin's Rebels

OXFORD — Lane Kiffin led Ole Miss football to its second 10-win regular season in four years, and now it's time to see what bowl game the Rebels will land in as a reward on selection Sunday.

The Rebels (10-2) entered championship weekend at No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

They finished 2-2 against ranked teams, earning a road win over No. 22 Tulane and a home victory against No. 13 LSU. Ole Miss' losses came on the road against No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama, the two programs who competed for the SEC Championship on Saturday.

Now, the question becomes whether that resume is enough to earn the Rebels a trip to a New Year's Six bowl game. How Ole Miss compares with its 10-2 peers – Mizzou, Penn State and Oklahoma – will likely deliver the answer to that question.

Barring a surprise decision by the Citrus Bowl to choose a lower-ranked LSU program that the Rebels beat, that game looks like the floor for the Rebels heading into the afternoon.

What bowl game is Ole Miss going to? Updated projections entering Sunday

The projections for the Rebels before Saturday's action were unanimous. The experts believed Ole Miss will play Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 in Orlando.

After an ugly Florida State showing in the ACC title game, though, some experts have the Rebels sneaking into the New Year's Six. Brett McMurphy projected a Cotton Bowl matchup against Ohio State.

When are college football bowl games announced?

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Ole Miss football schedule 2023

Ole Miss 73, Mercer 7

Ole Miss 37, Tulane 20

Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23

Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10

Ole Miss 55, LSU 49

Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20

Ole Miss 28, Auburn 21

Ole Miss 33, Vanderbilt 7

Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 35

Georgia 52, Ole Miss 17

Ole Miss 35, ULM 3

Ole Miss 17, Mississippi State 7

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

