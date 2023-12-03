What bowl game is Oklahoma State football going to? Latest updates, projection for Cowboys

With Saturday's loss to Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game, 18th-ranked Oklahoma State can only sit and wait to see which bowl game invitation will come its way Sunday.

Here's a look at possible destinations for the Cowboys, focusing primarily on the Pop-Tarts and Texas bowls.

What bowl game is Oklahoma State going to? Updated projections

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Notre Dame

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. North Carolina State

247Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Texas A&M

CBS Sports: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. North Carolina State

Athlon Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Auburn

Action Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Texas A&M

Fox Sports: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. North Carolina State

Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy walks of the field following the Big 12 Football Championship game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

When are college football bowl games announced?

The bowl announcements begin with the College Football Playoff semifinal pairings and top 25 poll. Here's the schedule for the CFP:

Time: 11 a.m. Sunday

TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)

What Oklahoma State fans should watch for

The first point of focus will be the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six bowl game selections.

If No. 7 Texas jumps into the top four and goes to the playoff, it could help OU could land a New Year’s Six spot in one of the bowls with an at-large opening — the Cotton, Fiesta or Peach.

But OU must move up one spot in the CFP rankings to No. 11 to be eligible for an at-large spot, regardless of where Texas finishes in the poll.

Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II (0) is tackled by Texas's Byron Murphy II (90) and Jerrin Thompson (28) in the first half of the Big 12 Football Championship game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

No matter how it happens, if the Big 12 ends up with two teams in the playoff or New Year’s Six games, OSU would be a candidate for the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.

If OU doesn’t get into the New Year’s Six pool, it could be the favorite for the Alamo, dropping the Cowboys and Kansas State into the running for the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Some national projections have speculated that Kansas State could end up in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, because the Wildcats have never been to the Orlando game, while OSU has been there twice since 2017.

If OSU doesn’t land in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, the Texas Bowl in Houston has the next selection, with the Liberty Bowl in Memphis after that.

