What bowl game is Memphis football going to? Latest updates, projections for Tigers

Will Memphis football stay home for bowl season?

The Tigers (9-3, 6-2 American Athletic Conference) could play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl for the first time since 2017. That's because the SEC doesn't have enough bowl-eligible teams to fill all of its allocated spots, so an AAC team could fill the spot against a Big 12 opponent.

Memphis missed out on the AAC title game and finished fourth in the conference after losing to the two teams — Tulane and SMU — who played in the conference title game. The Tigers went 3-1 in nonconference play, with wins over Bethune-Cookman, Arkansas State and Boise State, and a loss to Missouri.

The regular season was an improvement from the past two years, which ended at 6-6 before bowl games.

What bowl game is Memphis going to? Updated projections entering Sunday

ESPN's Mark Schlabach has Memphis in the Military Bowl against Miami, while ESPN's Kyle Bonagura has the Tigers in the Gasparilla Bowl against James Madison.

Jerry Palm of CBS has Memphis in the Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com against Virginia Tech. Action Network's Brett McMurphy has Memphis in the Liberty Bowl against Iowa State.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports also has Memphis vs. Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl.

When are college football bowl games announced?

The games will be announced throughout Sunday on ESPN.

Memphis football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 Bethune-Cookman W 56-14 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Arkansas State W 37-3 Thursday, Sept. 14 Navy W 28-24 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Missouri in St. Louis L 34-27 Saturday, Sept. 30 Boise State W 35-32 Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE --- Friday, Oct. 13 Tulane L 31-21 Saturday, Oct. 21 at UAB W 45-21 Saturday, Oct. 28 at North Texas W 45-42 Saturday, Nov. 4 South Florida W 59-50 Saturday, Nov. 11 at Charlotte W 44-38 (OT) Saturday, Nov. 18 SMU L 38-34 Friday, Nov. 24 at Temple W 45-21

Record: 9-3 (6-2 AAC)

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis bowl projections: Latest updates for Tigers' opponent