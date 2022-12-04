Here’s the bowl game many think the Gators will play in

College football’s bowl game lineup will be announced on Sunday afternoon as the nation awaits with bated breath to hear where their favorite schools will be playing in the postseason. Ahead of the decision, a handful of prognosticators have their eyes on one specific opponent and venue option for the Florida Gators.

According to The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman and Stewart Mandel, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and 247Sports’ Brad Crawford, the Orange and Blue are expected to face the Oregon State Beavers in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Southeastern Conference versus Pac-12 matchup will likely be skipped by quarterback Anthony Richardson and offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence, who are expected to enter the 2023 NFL draft. Wide receiver Justin Shorter has already announced his draft intentions and will not play in the bowl game.

The finalists for the College Football Playoffs will be announced on ESPN Sunday starting at noon EDT with the New Year’s Six matchups and other bowl games following throughout the afternoon.

