Bowl Game History: Which teams rank among the top 25 in appearances?
Bowl season for the 2023-24 campaign will officially kick off on Saturday, however, most of the teams on this list begin much later.
All four teams in the College Football Playoffs are among the teams with the most bowl appearances led by the Alabama Crimson Tide with 77 total bowl appearances. The Tide has more bowl wins than 10 of the teams among the top 25 in appearances all-time.
The Georgia Bulldogs will make their 62nd appearance this season when they take on the Florida State Seminoles in the Capital One Orange Bowl. The Noles are tied with in-state rival Florida with 48 total postseason appearances.
Here is the top 25 bowl appearances all-time:
Rank
Team
Appearances
1
77
2
62
3
59
4
57
5
56
6
55
6
55
6
55
9
53
9
53
11
51
12
50
13
48
13
Florida State Seminoles
48
15
47
16
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
46
17
44
18
43
18
43
20
Ole Miss Rebels
41
20
Texas Tech Red Raiders
41
20
Washington Huskies
41
23
BYU Cougars
40
23
40
23
40
Contact/Follow us at the College Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of College Sports news, notes, and opinions.