Bowl Game History: Which teams rank among the top 25 in appearances?

Bowl season for the 2023-24 campaign will officially kick off on Saturday, however, most of the teams on this list begin much later.

All four teams in the College Football Playoffs are among the teams with the most bowl appearances led by the Alabama Crimson Tide with 77 total bowl appearances. The Tide has more bowl wins than 10 of the teams among the top 25 in appearances all-time.

The Georgia Bulldogs will make their 62nd appearance this season when they take on the Florida State Seminoles in the Capital One Orange Bowl. The Noles are tied with in-state rival Florida with 48 total postseason appearances.

Here is the top 25 bowl appearances all-time:

Contact/Follow us at the College Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of College Sports news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire