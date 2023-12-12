Advertisement

Bowl Game History: Which teams rank among the top 25 in appearances?

Patrick Conn
·1 min read

Bowl season for the 2023-24 campaign will officially kick off on Saturday, however, most of the teams on this list begin much later.

All four teams in the College Football Playoffs are among the teams with the most bowl appearances led by the Alabama Crimson Tide with 77 total bowl appearances. The Tide has more bowl wins than 10 of the teams among the top 25 in appearances all-time.

The Georgia Bulldogs will make their 62nd appearance this season when they take on the Florida State Seminoles in the Capital One Orange Bowl. The Noles are tied with in-state rival Florida with 48 total postseason appearances.

Here is the top 25 bowl appearances all-time:

Rank

Team

Appearances

1

Alabama Crimson Tide

77

2

Georgia Bulldogs

62

3

Texas Longhorns

59

4

Oklahoma Sooners

57

5

Tennessee Volunteers

56

6

LSU Tigers

55

6

Ohio State Buckeyes

55

6

USC Trojans

55

9

Nebraska Cornhuskers

53

9

Penn State Nittany Lions

53

11

Michigan Wolverines

51

12

Clemson Tigers

50

13

Florida Gators

48

13

Florida State Seminoles

48

15

Auburn Tigers

47

16

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

46

17

Arkansas Razorbacks

44

18

Miami Hurricanes

43

18

Texas A&M Aggies

43

20

Ole Miss Rebels

41

20

Texas Tech Red Raiders

41

20

Washington Huskies

41

23

BYU Cougars

40

23

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

40

23

West Virginia Mountaineers

40

Contact/Follow us at the College Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of College Sports news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire