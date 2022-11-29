Which bowl game will the Florida Gators play in?

Now that the regular season has concluded, there is no shortage of predictions as to which bowl game the Florida Gators will take part in. UF secured bowl eligibility with its sixth win of the season over South Carolina but failed to pick up another win over the remaining two games in the season.

A 6-6 finish means that Florida is likely to play in a very minor bowl game, but plenty of host cities would relish the opportunity to market tickets to one of the larger fan bases in the country. It comes as no surprise then that the bowl game experts all have different takes on where the Gators will end up. Some have UF playing in a game close to home to capitalize on the nearby fans, and others have Florida playing as far west as Las Vegas.

Whichever game Florida does end up accepting an invitation to should be more competitive than the Gators’ 2021 loss against UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl. A lame-duck staff had all but cleared out and players were jumping ship left and right. Sure, Anthony Richardson, O'Cyrus Torrence and Ventrell Miller could sit out this year to preserve their draft stock and avoid injury, but there’s still plenty to prove for the younger players on the team that are fighting for a spot next season.

Here’s a look at which bowl games the experts think Florida will play in this year.

CBS Sports

Bowl game: Las Vegas Bowl

Opponent: UCLA

Date: December 17, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT

Network: ABC

Sports Illustrated

Bowl game: Gasparilla Bowl

Opponent: Southern Methodist University (SMU)

Date: December 23, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m. EDT

Network: ESPN

ESPN – Kyle Bonagura

Bowl game: AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Opponent: Baylor

Date: December 28, 2022

Time: 5:30 p.m. EDT

Network: ESPN

ESPN – Mark Shlabach

Bowl game: Birmingham Bowl

Opponent: Memphis

Date: December 27, 2022

Time: TBD

Network: ESPN

247Sports

Bowl game: Birmingham Bowl

Opponent: Memphis

Date: December 27, 2022

Story continues

Time: TBD

Network: ESPN

College Football News

Bowl game: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Opponent: Notre Dame

Date: December 30, 2022

Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT

Network: ESPN

Bleacher Report

Bowl game: ReliaQuest Bowl

Opponent: Iowa

Date: January 2, 2023

Time: Noon EDT

Network: ESPN2

Athlon Sports

Bowl game: Las Vegas Bowl

Opponent: UCLA

Date: December 17, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT

Network: ABC

Action Network

Bowl game: ReliaQuest Bowl

Opponent: Iowa

Date: January 2, 2023

Time: Noon EDT

Network: ESPN2

