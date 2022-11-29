Which bowl game will the Florida Gators play in?
Now that the regular season has concluded, there is no shortage of predictions as to which bowl game the Florida Gators will take part in. UF secured bowl eligibility with its sixth win of the season over South Carolina but failed to pick up another win over the remaining two games in the season.
A 6-6 finish means that Florida is likely to play in a very minor bowl game, but plenty of host cities would relish the opportunity to market tickets to one of the larger fan bases in the country. It comes as no surprise then that the bowl game experts all have different takes on where the Gators will end up. Some have UF playing in a game close to home to capitalize on the nearby fans, and others have Florida playing as far west as Las Vegas.
Whichever game Florida does end up accepting an invitation to should be more competitive than the Gators’ 2021 loss against UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl. A lame-duck staff had all but cleared out and players were jumping ship left and right. Sure, Anthony Richardson, O'Cyrus Torrence and Ventrell Miller could sit out this year to preserve their draft stock and avoid injury, but there’s still plenty to prove for the younger players on the team that are fighting for a spot next season.
Here’s a look at which bowl games the experts think Florida will play in this year.
CBS Sports
Bowl game: Las Vegas Bowl
Opponent: UCLA
Date: December 17, 2022
Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT
Network: ABC
Sports Illustrated
Bowl game: Gasparilla Bowl
Opponent: Southern Methodist University (SMU)
Date: December 23, 2022
Time: 6:30 p.m. EDT
Network: ESPN
ESPN – Kyle Bonagura
Bowl game: AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Opponent: Baylor
Date: December 28, 2022
Time: 5:30 p.m. EDT
Network: ESPN
ESPN – Mark Shlabach
Bowl game: Birmingham Bowl
Opponent: Memphis
Date: December 27, 2022
Time: TBD
Network: ESPN
247Sports
Bowl game: Birmingham Bowl
Opponent: Memphis
Date: December 27, 2022
Time: TBD
Network: ESPN
College Football News
Bowl game: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Opponent: Notre Dame
Date: December 30, 2022
Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT
Network: ESPN
Bleacher Report
Bowl game: ReliaQuest Bowl
Opponent: Iowa
Date: January 2, 2023
Time: Noon EDT
Network: ESPN2
Athlon Sports
Bowl game: Las Vegas Bowl
Opponent: UCLA
Date: December 17, 2022
Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT
Network: ABC
Action Network
Bowl game: ReliaQuest Bowl
Opponent: Iowa
Date: January 2, 2023
Time: Noon EDT
Network: ESPN2
Read more
[lawrence-related id=96959,96953,96956,96939,96945]
[listicle id=96871]
[listicle id=96690]
[listicle id=96626]
[listicle id=96271]
[listicle id=96031]
[listicle id=95763]
[listicle id=95486]
Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.
Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!