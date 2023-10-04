Which bowl game does ESPN think Florida will play in after a Week 5 loss?

Florida’s most recent loss to Kentucky didn’t knock the Gators out of the bowl-game picture, according to ESPN experts Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach.

Bonagura and Schlabach provide weekly updates to ESPN’s list of bowl projections, and the Gators are still expected to play in the same games as they were a week ago. Schlabach likes Florida to play in Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Louisville, and Bongura has the Gators staying in-state for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Duke — the university, not the mayonnaise company.

Neither of these options will satisfy Florida’s coaches, players or fans, but Georgia, FSU and LSU are still on the schedule. Vanderbilt and South Carolina seem winnable, leaving Arkansas and Missouri as must-win games. Pulling off an upset against one of the top could shake up Florida’s bowl position.

The Gators are looking to snap a three-game losing streak in the postseason that dates back to the 2020 Cotton Bowl loss against Oklahoma. Florida fell to UCF, 29-17, in the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl and was blown out by Oregon State, 30-3, in last year’s Las Vegas Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire