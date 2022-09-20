Which bowl game does ESPN see Florida in following Week 3?

After watching Florida fight and claw and its way to a 4-point victory on Saturday against USF, it’s not too surprising to see the Gators outside of ESPN‘s weekly predictions for the New Years Six bowl games. Fortunately, Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach predict every bowl, not just the big ones, and the Gators are still pegged to play an extra game this season.

Schlabach has UF meeting up with Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on December 30. Although it’s not the ideal bowl game, Florida would have an obvious home-field advantage with the game being played in Jacksonville, and there are worse postseason opponents to have than the Fighting Irish.

Bonagura has Florida playing Oregon State in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, which would be far worse for Gators fans looking to travel for the game. This is clearly the worse option for Florida, but they might deserve it after the performances given over the past two weeks.

Competing against Tennessee this week would do a lot for Florida in these projections. Schlabach has the Volunteers playing in the Allstate Sugar Bowl and Bonagura has them in the Citrus Bowl. Beating Tennessee would give Florida two wins over ranked opponents and a strong argument to play in a major bowl game.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire