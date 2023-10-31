Which bowl game does The Athletic think Florida plays in after Week 9 loss?

As the regular season grows closer, speculation on which teams will play in which bowl games is running wild.

Florida will achieve bowl eligibility with one more win, and the upcoming game against Arkansas feels like the perfect moment for the Gators to lock themselves into a postseason spot.

The folks at The Athletic think the Gators will play in the bowl of the same name against NC State on Dec. 29. While it’s not too creative to put the Gators in the Gator Bowl, it’s hard to argue with the financial success the pairing would ensure.

Florida’s best chance to get out of the low-tier bowls and into contention for a more prominent one is to upset both LSU and Missouri following the Arkansas game. A three-game win streak would put Florida at 8-3 entering the season finale with Florida State, which is an expected loss given the Seminoles’ top-five ranking.

There was little excitement for the Gasparilla Bowl and the Las Vegas Bowl over the past two years. Florida simply needs to win more than six games in the regular season to get the fan base interested in a bowl game.

The Gator Bowl will be played in Jacksonville at EverBank Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire