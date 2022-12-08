Bowl Game Confidence Pool Picks, College Football Predictions ATS, Straight Up

What are the most confident bowl picks this season? From 42-1, most confident to least, here are the picks both straight up and against the spread for the 2022-2023 college football bowl games, confidence pool style.

Who will win the bowl games, what are the most confident picks, and who should win against the spread?

Good luck – we’re still waiting for all the opt-outs, transfers, and coaching changes to settle down. The key is to try projecting who’s going to actually play in these things – imagine trying to pick an NFL preseason game three weeks in advance.

However, if you do the bowl poll confidence thing, you need your picks soon. The goal is to get these close, but one quarterback opt-out here and key offensive lineman there could throw these into a spin. These will change if and when needed, and the lines and picks might be different once the final game previews are done, but for now …

Here are the bowl game confidence pool predictions both against the spread and straight up going from 42 (most confident) to 1 (least confident).

Expert Picks: Bowl Games Dec 16-19

College Football Bowl Confidence Pool Picks: Against the Spread

– Confidence Bowl Picks Straight Up

42 Frisco Bowl

Boise State vs North Texas

Current Line: Boise State -7.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Boise State

41 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Houston vs Louisiana

Current Line: Houston -3.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Houston

40 Pinstripe Bowl

Syracuse vs Minnesota

Current Line: Minnesota -6.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Minnesota

39 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Michigan vs TCU

Actual Line: Michigan -9.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Michigan

38 Camellia Bowl

Buffalo vs Georgia Southern

Current Line: Georgia Southern -4.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Georgia Southern

37 Birmingham Bowl

East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina

Current Line: East Carolina -7.5

Confidence Pick ATS: East Carolina

36 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Troy vs UTSA

Current Line: Troy -2.5

Confidence Pick ATS: UTSA

35 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

LSU vs Purdue

Current Line: LSU -6.5

Confidence Pick ATS: LSU

34 AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Kansas vs Arkansas

Current Line: Arkansas -4.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Arkansas

33 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Memphis vs Utah State

Current Line: Memphis -10.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Utah State

32 Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green vs New Mexico State

Current Line: New Mexico State -1.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Bowling Green

31 San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Oregon vs North Carolina

Current Line: Oregon -9.5

Confidence Pick ATS: North Carolina

30 Allstate Sugar Bowl

Alabama vs Kansas State

Actual Line: Alabama -4.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Alabama

29 Military Bowl

Duke vs UCF

Current Line: UCF -3.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Duke

28 Capital One Orange Bowl

Tennessee vs Clemson

Actual Line: Clemson -4.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Clemson

27 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

South Alabama vs WKU

Current Line: South Alabama -2.5

Confidence Pick ATS: South Alabama

26 Cheez-It Bowl

Florida State vs Oklahoma

Current Line: Florida State -7.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Oklahoma

25 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Air Force vs Baylor

Current Line: Baylor -6.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Air Force

24 Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State

Current Line: Wisconsin -2.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Oklahoma State

23 TaxAct Texas Bowl

Texas Tech vs Ole Miss

Current Line: Ole Miss -3

Confidence Pick ATS: Ole Miss

22 HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

UAB vs Miami University

Current Line: UAB -11.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Miami University

21 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Ohio vs Wyoming

Current Line: Ohio -2.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Ohio

20 Valero Alamo Bowl

Texas vs Washington

Current Line: Texas -3.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Washington

19 Rose Bowl

Penn State vs Utah

Actual Line: Penn State -1.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Penn State

18 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Florida vs Oregon State

Current Line: Oregon State -7.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Florida

17 ReliaQuest Bowl

Illinois vs Mississippi State

Current Line: Mississippi State -1.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Illinois

16 Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Maryland vs NC State

Current Line: Maryland -2.5

Confidence Pick ATS: NC State

15 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs San Jose State

Current Line: San Jose State -4.5

Confidence Pick ATS: San Jose State

14 New Mexico Bowl

SMU vs BYU

Current Line: SMU -2.5

Confidence Pick ATS: BYU

13 Myrtle Beach Bowl

UConn vs Marshall

Current Line: Marshall -9.5

Confidence Pick ATS: UConn

12 TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Iowa vs Kentucky

Current Line: Kentucky -3.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Iowa

11 Union Home Gasparilla Bowl

Missouri vs Wake Forest

Current Line: Wake Forest -1.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Missouri

10 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Fresno State vs Washington State

Current Line: Washington State -4

Confidence Pick ATS: Washington State

9 Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Louisville vs Cincinnati

Current Line: Cincinnati -1.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Louisville

8 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Toledo vs Liberty

Current Line: Toledo -1.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Liberty

7 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

UCLA vs Pitt

Current Line: UCLA -3.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Pitt

6 Cricket Celebration Bowl

North Carolina Central vs Jackson State

Current Line: Jackson State -12

Confidence Pick ATS: NC Central

5 LendingTree Bowl

Rice vs Southern Miss

Current Line: Southern Miss -5.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Southern Miss

4 Easyport Hawaii Bowl

San Diego State vs Middle Tennessee

Current Line: San Diego State -1.5

Confidence Pick ATS: San Diego State

3 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Georgia vs Ohio State

Actual Line: Georgia -6.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Ohio State

2 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Notre Dame vs South Carolina

Current Line: Notre Dame -4.5

Confidence Pick ATS: South Carolina

1 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

USC vs Tulane

Actual Line: Tulane -1.5

Confidence Pick ATS: Tulane

Bowl Game Confidence Pool Picks: Straight Up

42 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Michigan vs TCU

Actual Line: Michigan -9.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Michigan

41 Frisco Bowl

Boise State vs North Texas

Current Line: Boise State -7.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Boise State

40 Birmingham Bowl

East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina

Current Line: East Carolina -7.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: East Carolina

39 Pinstripe Bowl

Syracuse vs Minnesota

Current Line: Minnesota -6.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Minnesota

38 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

LSU vs Purdue

Current Line: LSU -6.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: LSU

37 Camellia Bowl

Buffalo vs Georgia Southern

Current Line: Georgia Southern -4.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Georgia Southern

36 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Houston vs Louisiana

Current Line: Houston -3.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Houston

35 Allstate Sugar Bowl

Alabama vs Kansas State

Actual Line: Alabama -4.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Alabama

34 Myrtle Beach Bowl

UConn vs Marshall

Current Line: Marshall -9.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Marshall

33 Cricket Celebration Bowl

North Carolina Central vs Jackson State

Current Line: Jackson State -12

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Jackson State

32 AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Kansas vs Arkansas

Current Line: Arkansas -4.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Arkansas

31 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Memphis vs Utah State

Current Line: Memphis -10.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Memphis

30 Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green vs New Mexico State

Current Line: New Mexico State -1.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Bowling Green

29 San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Oregon vs North Carolina

Current Line: Oregon -9.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Oregon

28 Cheez-It Bowl

Florida State vs Oklahoma

Current Line: Florida State -7.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Florida State

27 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

South Alabama vs WKU

Current Line: South Alabama -2.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: South Alabama

26 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Air Force vs Baylor

Current Line: Baylor -6.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Baylor

25 TaxAct Texas Bowl

Texas Tech vs Ole Miss

Current Line: Ole Miss -3

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Ole Miss

24 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Georgia vs Ohio State

Actual Line: Georgia -6.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Georgia

23 Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State

Current Line: Wisconsin -2.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Oklahoma State

22 HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

UAB vs Miami University

Current Line: UAB -11.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: UAB

21 Military Bowl

Duke vs UCF

Current Line: UCF -3.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Duke

20 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs San Jose State

Current Line: San Jose State -4.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: San Jose State

19 LendingTree Bowl

Rice vs Southern Miss

Current Line: Southern Miss -5.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Southern Miss

18 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Florida vs Oregon State

Current Line: Oregon State -7.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Oregon State

17 Valero Alamo Bowl

Texas vs Washington

Current Line: Texas -3.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Washington

16 ReliaQuest Bowl

Illinois vs Mississippi State

Current Line: Mississippi State -1.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Illinois

15 Rose Bowl

Penn State vs Utah

Actual Line: Penn State -1.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Penn State

14 Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Maryland vs NC State

Current Line: Maryland -2.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: NC State

13 New Mexico Bowl

SMU vs BYU

Current Line: SMU -2.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: BYU

12 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Fresno State vs Washington State

Current Line: Washington State -4

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Washington State

11 Union Home Gasparilla Bowl

Missouri vs Wake Forest

Current Line: Wake Forest -1.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Missouri

10 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Ohio vs Wyoming

Current Line: Ohio -2.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Ohio

9 Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Louisville vs Cincinnati

Current Line: Cincinnati -1.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Louisville

8 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Toledo vs Liberty

Current Line: Toledo -1.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Liberty

7 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Troy vs UTSA

Current Line: Troy -2.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: UTSA

6 Capital One Orange Bowl

Tennessee vs Clemson

Actual Line: Clemson -4.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Clemson

5 Easyport Hawaii Bowl

San Diego State vs Middle Tennessee

Current Line: San Diego State -1.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: San Diego State

4 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

UCLA vs Pitt

Current Line: UCLA -3.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Pitt

3 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Notre Dame vs South Carolina

Current Line: Notre Dame -4.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: South Carolina

2 TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Iowa vs Kentucky

Current Line: Kentucky -3.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Iowa

1 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

USC vs Tulane

Actual Line: Tulane -1.5

Confidence Pick Straight Up: Tulane

