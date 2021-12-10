Bowl Game Confidence Pool Picks: College Football Predictions ATS, Straight Up
From 43-1, most confident to least, here are the picks both straight up and against the spread for the 2021-2022 college football bowl games, confidence pool style.
Time to put them out there.
Understanding that by the time you read this there should be several opt-outs, a slew of transfers, and probably a few more coaching changes to screw it all up, but if you’re entering the world of confidence pools – or if you’re just interested in the lay of the land before the bowl season gets going – it all starts now.
Knowing that you need to get your picks in soon, here are the bowl game confidence pool predictions both against the spread and straight up going from 43 (most confident) to 1 (least confident).
Bowl Game Confidence Pool Picks: Against the Spread
43 SMU vs Virginia: Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Virginia -1.5
42 UAB vs BYU: Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
BYU -7
41 West Virginia vs Minnesota: Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Minnesota -4
40 UTSA vs San Diego State: Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
San Diego State +2.5
39 Memphis vs Hawaii: EasyPost Hawaii Bowl
Hawaii +6.5
38 Missouri vs Army: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Missouri +3.5
37 Houston vs Auburn: TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Auburn -3
36 Wisconsin vs Arizona State: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Wisconsin -7
35 Baylor vs Ole Miss: Allstate Sugar Bowl
Ole Miss +1.5
34 UCF vs Florida: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Florida -7.5
33 Michigan State vs Pitt: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Michigan State PICK
32 Northern Illinois vs Coastal Carolina: Tailgreeter Cure Bowl
Northern Illinois +10
31 Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs Kentucky
Kentucky -2.5
30 Ball State vs Georgia State: Camellia Bowl
Georgia State -4.5
29 South Carolina State vs Jackson State: Cricket Celebration Bowl
Jackson State -12
28 East Carolina vs Boston College: Military Bowl presented by Peraton
Boston College -3.5
27 WKU vs Appalachian State: RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Appalachian State -3
26 Wake Forest vs Texas A&M: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Texas A&M -7
25 Penn State vs Arkansas: Outback Bowl
Arkansas +2.5
24 North Carolina vs South Carolina: Duke’s Mayo Bowl
South Carolina +7
23 Air Force vs Louisville: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Louisville -1
22 Tulsa vs Old Dominion: Myrtle Beach Bowl
Old Dominion +9.5
21 NC State vs UCLA: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
UCLA +1
20 Michigan vs Georgia: Capital One Orange Bowl
Georgia -7.5
19 Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State: Playstation Fiesta Bowl
Notre Dame -2.5
18 Utah State vs Oregon State: Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Oregon State -7
17 Central Michigan vs Boise State: Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Central Michigan +9
16 Texas Tech vs Mississippi State: AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Mississippi State -8.5
15 Ohio State vs Utah: Rose Bowl Game
Ohio State -6.5
14 Middle Tennessee vs Toledo: Bahamas Bowl
Toledo -10.5
13 Tennessee vs Purdue: TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Tennessee -4
12 Virginia Tech vs Maryland: New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Maryland +1
11 Miami University vs North Texas: Frisco Bowl Classic
Miami University -3.5
10 Miami vs Washington State: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Washington State +2.5
9 Kent State vs Wyoming: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Kent State +3
8 Nevada vs Western Michigan: Quick Lane Bowl
Western Michigan -3
7 UTEP vs Fresno State: PUBG New Mexico Bowl
Fresno State -10.5
6 Marshall vs Louisiana: R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Louisiana -5.5
5 Liberty vs Eastern Michigan: LendingTree Bowl
Eastern Michigan +8.5
4 Alabama vs Cincinnati: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Alabama -13.5
3 Kansas State vs LSU: Mercari Texas Bowl
Kansas State PICK
2 Oklahoma vs Oregon: Valero Alamo Bowl
Oklahoma -4.5
1 Clemson vs Iowa State: Cheez-It Bowl
Iowa State PICK
Bowl Game Confidence Pool Picks: Straight Up
43 South Carolina State vs Jackson State: Cricket Celebration Bowl
Jackson State
42 UTEP vs Fresno State: PUBG New Mexico Bowl
Fresno State
41 Middle Tennessee vs Toledo: Bahamas Bowl
Toledo
40 Texas Tech vs Mississippi State: AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Miss State
39 Wisconsin vs Arizona State: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Wisconsin
38 Baylor vs Ole Miss: Allstate Sugar Bowl
Ole Miss
37 SMU vs Virginia: Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Virginia
36 UAB vs BYU: Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
BYU
35 West Virginia vs Minnesota: Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Minnesota
34 UCF vs Florida: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Florida
33 Wake Forest vs Texas A&M: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Texas A&M
32 Michigan vs Georgia: Capital One Orange Bowl
Georgia
31 Houston vs Auburn: TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Auburn
30 Alabama vs Cincinnati: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Alabama
29 Central Michigan vs Boise State: Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Boise State*
28 Utah State vs Oregon State: Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Oregon State
27 East Carolina vs Boston College: Military Bowl presented by Peraton
Boston College
26 Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs Kentucky
Kentucky
25 Ohio State vs Utah: Rose Bowl Game
Ohio State
24 Tulsa vs Old Dominion: Myrtle Beach Bowl
Tulsa*
23 UTSA vs San Diego State: Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
SDSU
22 Missouri vs Army: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Missouri
21 Liberty vs Eastern Michigan: LendingTree Bowl
Liberty*
20 Ball State vs Georgia State: Camellia Bowl
Georgia State
19 Tennessee vs Purdue: TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Tennessee
18 Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State: Playstation Fiesta Bowl
Notre Dame
17 Northern Illinois vs Coastal Carolina: Tailgreeter Cure Bowl
Coastal Carolina*
16 Marshall vs Louisiana: R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Louisiana
15 Memphis vs Hawaii: EasyPost Hawaii Bowl
Hawaii
14 Air Force vs Louisville: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Louisville
13 Nevada vs Western Michigan: Quick Lane Bowl
Western Mich
12 WKU vs Appalachian State: RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
App State
11 NC State vs UCLA: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
UCLA
10 Virginia Tech vs Maryland: New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Maryland
9 Miami vs Washington State: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Washington St
8 Penn State vs Arkansas: Outback Bowl
Arkansas
7 Michigan State vs Pitt: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Michigan State
6 Miami University vs North Texas: Frisco Bowl Classic
Miami Univ
5 Kansas State vs LSU: Mercari Texas Bowl
Kansas State
4 Clemson vs Iowa State: Cheez-It Bowl
Iowa State
3 Kent State vs Wyoming: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Kent State
2 Oklahoma vs Oregon: Valero Alamo Bowl
Oklahoma
1 North Carolina vs South Carolina: Duke’s Mayo Bowl
South Carolina
