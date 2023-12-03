What bowl game is Clemson football going to? Latest updates, projections for Tigers

Clemson football will learn its bowl game destination Sunday. The Tigers are set to play in their 19th consecutive bowl after finishing the 2023 regular season with an 8-4 record.

Clemson is widely projected to play in either the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, and the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, has also come up. 247Sports reported Monday that Clemson would express to the ACC and ESPN its desire to play in one of those two games.

The Holiday Bowl would pit the Tigers against a Pac-12 opponent, while the Gator Bowl would be an SEC matchup.

What bowl game is Clemson going to? Updated projections entering Sunday

Action Network's Brett McMurphy: Holiday Bowl vs. Southern Cal

CBS' Jerry Palm: Holiday Bowl vs. Oregon State

The Athletic Staff: Holiday Bowl vs. Southern Cal

247Sports' Brad Crawford: Holiday Bowl vs. Oregon State

USA TODAY's Erick Smith: Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee

When are college football bowl games announced?

The College Football Playoff field will be announced at noon ET Sunday on ESPN. After the playoff games are set, announcements for the rest of the bowl games will come in throughout the afternoon.

Clemson football schedule 2023

Week 1 at Duke (L, 28-7)

Week 2 vs. Charleston Southern (W, 66-17)

Week 3 vs. Florida Atlantic (W, 48-14)

Week 4 vs. Florida State (L, 31-24)

Week 5 at Syracuse (W, 31-14)

Week 6 vs. Wake Forest (W, 17-12)

Week 8 at Miami (L, 28-20)

Week 9 at NC State (L, 24-17)

Week 10 vs. Notre Dame (W, 31-23)

Week 11 vs. Georgia Tech (W, 42-21)

Week 12 vs. UNC (W, 31-20)

Week 13 at South Carolina (W, 16-7)

