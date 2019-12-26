Bowl Game Bets: Eastern Michigan vs Pittsburgh

SPREAD BET

Pitt comes in as the oddsmakers' clear choice thanks to a handful of impressive showings, including a narrow seven-point loss to powerhouse Penn State and a thrilling one-point triumph over Central Florida. But the Panthers stumbled to the finish, winning just two of their final five games – and in one of those wins, they squandered a 24-10 fourth quarter lead before pulling out a 30-27 win over North Carolina.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Panthers offense struggled down the stretch – and combined with Eastern Michigan playing impressive football over its final three games (2-1 SU, 2-1 ATS, 37.7 points per game), we're leaning toward the Eagles to cover.

PICK: Eastern Michigan +11

TOTAL BET

Eastern Michigan and Pittsburgh represent a significant contract from a totals perspective, with the Eagles going 7-3-2 O/U for the season and the Panthers finishing below the total nine times in their 12 games.

So which trend will prevail here? It's hard to trust a Pittsburgh offense that scored more than 20 points just once over its final five games, including a stunning shutout at the hands of the Virginia Cavaliers.

There's also uncertainty surrounding the status of wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, who is dealing with a jaw injury that could keep him out of this game. In short, there's a lot to like about the Under play here.

PICK: Under 49

ALTERNATE BET

You won't go far in college football by settling for field goals when everyone else is scoring touchdowns. And that was one of the Panthers' biggest problems over the course of the 2019 season; they come into the Quick Lane Bowl with one of the worst TD-to-FG ratios in the country, reaching the end zone 26 times while settling for three points on 20 occasions.

Story continues

Those issues were particularly prominent in the red zone, where Pittsburgh went just 28-for-36 while scoring a paltry 16 touchdowns against 12 field goals. Given the favorable odds, we recommend taking a shot on the Panthers opening their scoring via the FG.

PICK: Pittsburgh first scoring play: Field goal

TRENDS TO WATCH

• Panthers are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 Bowl games.

• Under is 6-1 in Panthers last 7 non-conference games.

• Under is 4-1 in Panthers last 5 bowl games as a favorite.

• Eagles are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 vs ACC opponents.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. NJ only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See website for details. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, visit our responsible gaming page. 19+. Canada only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See the website for details. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, visit our responsible gaming page. 18+. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See the website for details.