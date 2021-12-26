Bowl Extravaganza part 3: picking the semifinals

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde hope you all had an amazing holiday. The guys are back from the break and ready to pick the college football playoff semifinals along with the rest of the New Year's Day bowl matchups. Will the Bearcats shock the world? Will UGA bounce back from the SEC title game?

