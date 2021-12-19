Bowl Extravaganza part 2, Urban Meyer back to college?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde ask would former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer ever return to college football? Is he even hirable at this point?

The guys also recap the amazing first few days of bowl season before picking another great group of games. From the Cheez-it Bowl to the Peach Bowl, we have you covered here at College Football Enquirer.

