Bowl Extravaganza: Jimmy Kimmel interview, Oregon hires Lanning, early bowl picks

Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel
·1 min read

We don't conduct many interviews here at College Football Enquirer, but when late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel agrees to chat his new LA Bowl... you just have to do it. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde react to Oregon's hire of Danny Lanning before Dan sits down with Kimmel for a great time.

The guys also pick the entire early bowl slate against the spread. Will Pete run away from the competition as he did in the regular season?

