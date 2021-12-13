Bowl Extravaganza: Jimmy Kimmel interview, Oregon hires Lanning, early bowl picks

Reuters Videos

The United States reached 800,000 COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, a number that exceeds the entire population of North Dakota.The milestone comes as the nation braces for a potential surge in infections due to colder weather pushing more Americans indoors and the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Even with vaccines widely and freely available, the U.S. has lost more lives to the virus this year than in 2020 due to the more contagious Delta variant and people refusing to get the vaccine.Health experts say the deaths in 2021, which account for 57% of the total U.S. COVID death toll since the pandemic started, were mostly unvaccinated patients.Other countries have lost far fewer lives per capita in the past 11 months, according to the Reuters analysis, which shows that among the wealthy G7 nations, the U.S. ranks the worst in terms of per capita deaths from COVID-19. Among the more than 200 nations and territories tracked by Reuters, the U.S. ranks 36th.The United States has the highest total of reported COVID-19 deaths in the world, followed by Brazil and India, according to the Reuters tally. New infections in the United States were averaging around 120,000 a day, with Michigan contributing the most cases. According to the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, COVID-19 patients were filling state hospitals at record levels, and three out of four patients were unvaccinated. The Reuters analysis showed that of the 10 states that reported the most deaths per capita in the last 11 months, eight were from the country's south, with Alabama, Oklahoma and West Virginia reporting the most deaths per capita from Jan. 1 to the end of November.