Bowl Eligible Teams, Who’s Out, Who’s On The Bubble Going Into Week 12

College football bowl bubble 2022: Which teams are bowl eligible, and what does everyone else need to do to get to six wins?

And now it’s really on.

UConn is bowl eligible and Texas A&M isn’t? Duke is in and Arkansas is fighting for its bowl life?

It’s been a fun year and now the bowl picture is becoming clearer. Who’s bowl eligible – six wins, or seven if you beat two teams from the FCS – and who’s already at seven losses and done? Okay, so 5-7 teams might be eligible if there aren’t enough teams available for the slots, but there’s no reason to get into that yet.

Below is the status of every college football team the it comes their respective bowl situations. What’s every team’s remaining schedule? Who’s in, who’s out, and who’s on the bubble?

