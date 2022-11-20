Bowl Eligible Teams, Who’s Out, Who’s On The Bubble Going Into Week 13

College football bowl bubble 2022: Which teams are bowl eligible, and what does everyone else need to do to get to six wins?

Bowl Eligible Teams, Who’s On The Bubble Going Into Week 13

College football threw us a few curveballs in a fun Week 12.

Bowling Green came up with a brilliant breakthrough run after years of struggling. It’s going bowling.

Just when it seemed like Arkansas was in trouble, it came out and rocked Ole Miss to put away to get bowl eligible.

All of a sudden, Michigan State went from probably in to probably out after losing to Indiana and with Penn State up next week. All of a sudden, Wisconsin appeared to be in trouble late against Nebraska, and then it came through in the final seconds to get that sixth win before dealing with Minnesota.

The Big 12 and Pac-12 bowl bound teams are settled, and so are the American Athletic Conference and Mountain West eligibility situations.

Below is the status of every college football team the it comes their respective bowl situations. What’s every team’s remaining schedule? Who’s in with six wins, who’s out, and who’s on the bubble?

Bowl Eligible Teams, Who’s On The Bubble

ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA

IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt

Story originally appeared on College Football News