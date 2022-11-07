Bowl Eligible Teams, Who’s Out, Who’s On The Bubble Going Into Week 11
Bowl Eligible Teams. Which college football teams are in, which ones are out, and who's on the bubble and need a win?
Cristobal must figure out how to move forward with a ‘Canes team, now 4-5, that has lost four consecutive home games for the first time since 1973 and is 2-4 at home.
Did #Michigan move up in the eyes of the coaches? #GoBlue
The latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll is out and Ohio State remained in the same spot. There are a ton of changes elsewhere, however. Here's how it all shakes out.
South Florida coach Jeff Scott was fired one day after his team gave up 621 yards of offense in a 54-28 loss to Temple that dropped him to 4-26 at the school.
Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's disappointing loss to LSU.
The Rams made 5 roster moves Saturday, but activating Kyren Williams was not among them
Teas enters as the favorite vs. unbeaten TCU.
All great shots start with the proper setup.
Scott finished 4-26 in three seasons with the Bulls.
The Arizona Cardinals flipped their usual slow-starting script on Sunday, beginning with a crisp drive that resulted in the only first-quarter touchdown they've scored all season. The result was a 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks that dropped the Cardinals further into the NFC West basement at 3-6. “We are just playing bad football,” Murray said.
#USC fans were saying it the whole game vs #Cal: The Trojans' listless defense made Jack Plummer look like another Cal QB: Aaron Rodgers.
Coming off of two needed wins the Sooners fell back to Earth on Saturday being run all over, 38-35, by Baylor.
How do you rank the top five or so after a downright wild college football weekend?
The Vikings have been tremendous in one-score games this season
What will the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 10