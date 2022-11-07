Bowl Eligible Teams, Who’s Out, Who’s On The Bubble Going Into Week 11

The Conversation

Fall foliage season is a calendar highlight in states from Maine south to Georgia and west to the Rocky Mountains. It’s especially important in the Northeast, where fall colors attract an estimated US billion in tourism revenues to New England every year. As a forestry scientist, I’m often asked how climate change is affecting fall foliage displays. What’s clearest so far is that color changes are occurring later in the season. And the persistence of very warm, wet weather in 2021 is reducing co