Bowl eligible! Rutgers football runs its way to a bowl game with a win at Indiana

Rutgers football is now bowl eligible and it got there on Saturday via the legs of quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and running back Kyle Monangai. The two players ran Rutgers to an impressive 31-14 win at Indiana.

On a day where the passing game sputtered for Rutgers, Wimsatt rushed for three touchdowns and Monangai went for 109 yards on 24 carries to key the win.

With the win, Rutgers is now 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten) and is outright bowl eligible for the first time since 2014.

The defense was strong for Rutgers, limiting the Hoosiers to just 279 yards of total offense.

Early in the second quarter, defensive back Shaquan Loyal blocked an Indiana punt that defensive back Eric Rogers returned for a touchdown and 14-7 lead for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights held a slim 17-14 lead at halftime before turning things on in the third quarter.

Rutgers now heads into a bye week and will then face No. 3 Ohio State at home on Nov. 4 at SHI Stadium.

The aforementioned 2014 season, under then head coach Kyle Flood, saw Rutgers finish with an 8-5 record. They beat North Carolina in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire