Bowl Eligible College Football Teams, Who’s In, Who’s Out

Bowl eligible teams – which college football teams will get an extra game and who’s done for the year?

Bowl Eligible Teams

By conference, here’s the breakdown of every team that’s already bowl eligible and every team that’s not.

To be eligible, a team has to win six games or more.

Teams that became bowl eligible this weekend

Maryland, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, North Texas, West Virginia

Teams that aren’t bowl eligible after this weekend

Cal, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Rutgers, San Jose State, South Alabama, Syracuse, TCU, Troy, USC

American Athletic Conference Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Cincinnati, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, SMU, Tulsa, UCF, Virginia Tech

Who’s Not Bowl Eligible: Navy, Temple, Tulane, USF

ACC Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Pitt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Who’s Not Bowl Eligible: Duke, Georgia Tech

Big Ten Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

Who’s Not Bowl Eligible: Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers

Big 12 Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Who’s Not Bowl Eligible: Kansas, TCU, Texas

Conference USA Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Marshall, Middle Tennessee, North Texas, Old Dominion, UAB, UTEP, UTSA, WKU

Who’s Not Bowl Eligible: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Louisiana Tech, Rice, Southern Miss

Independent Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Army, BYU, Liberty, Notre Dame

Who’s Not Bowl Eligible: New Mexico State, UConn, UMass

MAC Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Ball State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami University, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Western Michigan

Who’s Not Bowl Eligible: Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Ohio

Mountain West Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Air Force, Boise State, Fresno State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State. Wyoming

Who’s Not Bowl Eligible: Colorado State, Hawaii, New Mexico, San Jose State, UNLV

Pac-12 Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Arizona State, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah. Washington State

Who’s Not Bowl Eligible: Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Stanford, USC, Washington

SEC Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M

Who’s Not Bowl Eligible: Vanderbilt

Sun Belt Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana

Who’s Not Bowl Eligible: Arkansas State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, South Alabama, Texas State, Troy, ULM