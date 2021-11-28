Bowl Eligible College Football Teams, Who’s In, Who’s Out
Bowl eligible teams – which college football teams will get an extra game and who’s done for the year?
Bowl Eligible Teams
By conference, here’s the breakdown of every team that’s already bowl eligible and every team that’s not.
To be eligible, a team has to win six games or more.
Teams that became bowl eligible this weekend
Maryland, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, North Texas, West Virginia
Teams that aren’t bowl eligible after this weekend
Cal, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Rutgers, San Jose State, South Alabama, Syracuse, TCU, Troy, USC
American Athletic Conference Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Cincinnati, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, SMU, Tulsa, UCF, Virginia Tech
Who’s Not Bowl Eligible: Navy, Temple, Tulane, USF
ACC Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Pitt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Who’s Not Bowl Eligible: Duke, Georgia Tech
Big Ten Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin
Who’s Not Bowl Eligible: Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers
Big 12 Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Who’s Not Bowl Eligible: Kansas, TCU, Texas
Conference USA Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Marshall, Middle Tennessee, North Texas, Old Dominion, UAB, UTEP, UTSA, WKU
Who’s Not Bowl Eligible: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Louisiana Tech, Rice, Southern Miss
Independent Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Army, BYU, Liberty, Notre Dame
Who’s Not Bowl Eligible: New Mexico State, UConn, UMass
MAC Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Ball State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami University, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Western Michigan
Who’s Not Bowl Eligible: Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Ohio
Mountain West Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Air Force, Boise State, Fresno State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State. Wyoming
Who’s Not Bowl Eligible: Colorado State, Hawaii, New Mexico, San Jose State, UNLV
Pac-12 Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Arizona State, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah. Washington State
Who’s Not Bowl Eligible: Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Stanford, USC, Washington
SEC Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M
Who’s Not Bowl Eligible: Vanderbilt
Sun Belt Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana
Who’s Not Bowl Eligible: Arkansas State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, South Alabama, Texas State, Troy, ULM