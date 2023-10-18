Bowl eligibility with a win? Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt isn’t buying that talk: ‘Chop the moment’

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — With potential bowl eligibility on the line, Rutgers football says their focus has to be on simply being 1-0 this week. Looking too far ahead could be devastating for this program.

On Saturday, Rutgers faces an Indiana team with a deceptive 2-4 (0-3 Big Ten) record. Having faced three teams in the top 25 this season, Indiana has certainly been tested with their schedule.

For Rutgers, there is a lot of noise this week. On Saturday, the program got a defining win, a 27-24 comeback that saw Rutgers erase an 18-point deficit early in the fourth quarter.

Now on Saturday, they are one win away from bowl eligibility.

Sandwiched between this comeback win and a game that could send Rutgers to the postseason is a week of practice where focus is important.

“Our main goal is just to be 1-0 at the season at the end of this season, and I think a big part of this team’s success so far this season, our growth has been just staying where our feet are and living in the moment,” quarterback Gavin Wimsatt said on Tuesday. “Chop the moment. I think, not looking too far ahead in the future (or) being stuck in our past. I think that’s been a big part of our growth so we’re more just focused on right now – being 1-0.”

The mantra of being 1-0 is something that head coach Greg Schiano teased about on Monday, admitting that he says it frequently. But with a still young team, it is the best way to stay focused and on point.

If Rutgers looks to the past, they run the risk of not being in the moment. If they look at possible bowl eligibility, they aren’t focused on the task at hand.

And against an Indiana team that is better than their record would indicate, it is paramount for Rutgers to keep that edge that saw them mount an incredible comeback this past Saturday.

“I feel that…this team’s success and our growth from this season, as I talked about earlier, we’ve been where our feet are and staying where our feet are,” Wimsatt said. “Chop the moment that’s a big thing for us. We talk about it every day, you know, being intentional, one thing at a time…be intentional in this moment. So, I think that is probably the most important thing for us. When you look too far ahead, you don’t see what’s right in front of you. And this is a good team. and I don’t think we should overlook them at all. “They’re capable of beating us and you know, we have to come out prepared, you know, no team in the Big Ten can be overlooked. I feel like you have to come out prepared to win every game, be prepared to play every game.”

