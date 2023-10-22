Bowl eligibility is one step, but a major one for Rutgers football. Here's what it means

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Greg Schiano walked into the postgame press conference with a towel wrapped around his neck, trying to dry off from the Gatorade bath a few of his players doused him with following one of the biggest victories in recent memory for Rutgers football.

Schiano’s Scarlet Knights soundly defeated Indiana, 31-14, Saturday at Memorial Stadium, earning its sixth win of the season and traditional bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014.

Before the end of October, before even its bye week, Rutgers had done something that had seemed nearly impossible for so much of the last decade.

For Schiano, this represented a step toward finishing something he didn’t get to his first stint in Piscataway.

“I told you when we got here, it was going to take time,” Schiano said. “There’s no quick fixes. Not at Rutgers. It’s hard and you just work and work and work. But this is definitely a step.”

It might be a step, but it’s a monumental one – for Schiano and the coaching staff, for the players who have entered the program through his recent recruiting classes, and perhaps even more so, for the veteran players who stuck with Rutgers through a coaching change, a pile of losses and bought into what Schiano’s vision was.

Rutgers football's bowl bid meaningful for veteran players who stuck with program

“I’m one of the oldest guys in the program,” linebacker Deion Jennings said. “Seeing the ups and downs of this program – it’s been a wild ride. But I’m glad we’re here.”

Perhaps no one on the roster has had as unique a ride in a Scarlet Knights uniform as Johnny Langan has. The Bergen Catholic product transferred to Rutgers in 2018 after one year at Boston College. He started out as a quarterback, becoming the starter for the final eight games of the 2019 season following Chris Ash’s firing and the ascension of Nunzio Campanile, Langan’s high school coach, to interim head coach.

Rutgers moved Langan to tight end after Schiano took over. He’s since become an integral piece of the offense.

“How could you not believe in Coach Schiano? He’s the man,” Langan said. “Everything he says, I’ll believe it wholeheartedly. I have a lot of faith in Coach Schiano. That’s the reason why I’m here. That’s the reason I stuck around after a position change. I’m just really happy that we’re going to a bowl game.”

Greg Schiano's recruits bought in

Cornerback Robert Longerbeam, who had three tackles and broke up three passes against Indiana, and Kyle Monangai, who rushed for 109 yards, were both a part of the 2020 recruiting class, the first that Schiano brought in.

Longerbeam was originally committed to Temple before flipping to Rutgers and Schiano.

“Coming here, we knew what was in front of us and what it was going to take get to this point,” Longerbeam said. “Seeing everybody do their job and being able to chop, believing in each other and seeing it all come together. It’s a blessing, really.”

Monangai was lightly recruited out of Don Bosco. Rutgers was his only Power 5 offer.

Now?

Monangai is one of the Big Ten’s top running backs and has put the Scarlet Knights on his back at times.

It’s all paid off.

“Having been here since the beginning of the Schiano 2.0 era, it’s just great to see everything come to fruition,” Monangai said. “The work we’ve put in to get to this point is countless, endless. The sweat, the pain, tears even, the losses we suffered in past years. This team just keeps chopping. We really live by it and it shows every day with how we approach everything we do. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Rutgers has four games left, including battles against Ohio State and Penn State.

It’s going to be a challenging road.

But for now, the Scarlet Knights enter their bye week having secured bowl eligibility, and despite what lies ahead, having made this season a successful one.

A sixth win? Bowl eligibility?

Major steps.

“This one is big,” Longerbeam said. “Getting to six, becoming bowl eligible, it was big. We knew what was in front of us. To be able to come out here and chop and get the job done, it’s big.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: What bowl eligibility means for program