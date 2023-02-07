Bowl eligibility for Auburn in 2023? One expert entertains the possibility

After watching Hugh Freeze perform a miracle in the recruiting game in such a short period, Auburn fans are anxious and stoked for the 2023 season to begin.

Sure, expecting Freeze to lead Auburn to the College Football Playoff in his first season may be excessive, but it is not out of the realm of possibility that he could put together a bowl-eligible team. Despite last season’s turmoil, Auburn still ended up one win shy of bowl eligibility. The surplus of talent that Freeze has reeled in from the transfer portal could push Auburn over the hump.

What is a realistic expectation for Hugh Freeze’s first-season win total? Brad Crawford of 247Sports weighs in.

Crawford puts Auburn’s win total at 7.5 as the calendar turns to February. He predicts that the Tigers’ strength of schedule can push them through the threshold.

Admittedly, trying to project Hugh Freeze’s first season on the Plains is a bit fuzzy in February, but you have to appreciate what the Tigers have done in terms of immediate roster building through the transfer portal. And given Auburn’s cakewalk in the non-conference, there’s four wins almost by showing up (UMass, Cal, Samford and New Mexico State). Toss in a trip to Vanderbilt the Tigers should win and Auburn is near bowl eligibility without a quality victory. This sets up nicely for Freeze to make a splash in 2023.

Crawford believes that Arkansas, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss as SEC teams that should reach seven wins this season. Georgia is projected to win the most games in the SEC in 2023 according to Crawford, who puts them at 11.5 wins.

