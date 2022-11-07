Bowl destinations for Tennessee following Georgia loss

Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) suffered its first loss of the 2022 season in Week 10 at Georgia.

The Bulldogs defeated Tennessee, 27-13, at Sanford Stadium.

The Vols were ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff top 25 released Nov. 1.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Vols Wire looks at bowl projections for Tennessee following its loss at Georgia. Tennessee’s bowl projections are listed below.

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl versus Georgia (College Football Playoff semifinal)

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl versus Georgia (College Football Playoff semifinal)

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Allstate Sugar Bowl versus Texas

Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Allstate Sugar Bowl versus Texas

Brett McMurphy, Action Network: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl versus Georgia (College Football Playoff semifinal)

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl versus Ohio State (College Football Playoff semifinal)

